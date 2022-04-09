After a 40-year career that included leading Joplin's public works response to the Joplin tornado, David Hertzberg retired April 4.
He served as director of the public works department for 15 years and as the tornado project manager for three years. He was recognized for his career with the city by the City Council at a meeting April 4.
Hertzberg said he was influenced in his career choice by his father's career as a engineer. Because of his appreciation for his grandparents' farm, he earned a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Missouri at Columbia.
He had spent a couple of years in the city's sign and signal shop before college, and after graduation he was asked to come back to Joplin, his hometown, as a full-time civil engineer.
After working for several years as a city civil engineer, he was promoted to assistant director of public works in 1997 and to director in 2004.
“David’s extensive background in public works has helped the city throughout major projects in multiple divisions that benefit our residents and economic development efforts,” said City Manager Nick Edwards. “His knowledge and experience have been a tremendous asset to this organization. I wish him well as he moves into this next phase of his life.”
During his tenure with the city, Hertzberg supervised staff working in transportation and road management, wastewater, solid waste removal, city facilities and air service at the Joplin Regional Airport.
"Public works does affect people day-to-day the most of any department," at the city, he said, other than public safety. But with the breadth of services it covers from transportation and streets to airport services, wastewater and stormwater services, those in his department have many interactions with the public each day.
Technology and the use of computers have changed the work of the department the most since he joined the city, from taking measurements of land and streets to record-keeping.
Government also has changed its way of approaching service delivery from determining what projects to do and how to complete them to including those who will use the services in making the plans, Hertzberg said. Meetings with the public to take input or provide information to residents are now common in things such as street and bridge projects, trail building and extensions, public transportation, and sales tax projects.
Trail planning and construction as part of the city's transportation system also is a recent change. Hertzberg said he has come full circle in seeing sidewalks return to city streets as a means of walking and biking. He said the public works staff has worked closely with the planning and community development as well as parks and recreation department to develop Joplin's trail system, which is still growing.
Following the 2011 tornado disaster, public works crews from Joplin and other cities were immediately deployed to clear streets in the affected areas to ensure emergency vehicles could get through to assist storm victims. Many state and federal officials said it was the first time they had experienced immediate access following a major disaster.
As residents began their recovery work, Hertzberg helped manage the removal of over three million cubic yards of the street and private property debris in 10 weeks, as the city worked with FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the effort. The disaster cleanup work involved clearing more than 100 miles of streets and sewers.
Hertzberg and his department earned a national award with American Public Works Association for the rebuild of 10 blocks of four-lane Main Street in one construction season as a tornado recovery project.
The public works director has served with numerous organizations, including the Tristate Water Resource Coalition Board since its inception, and worked with other communities and water utilities to secure a long-term water resource for the region.
He is a member of the American Public Works Association, is a past president and continuing member of the Transportation Engineers Association of Missouri and the Southwest Chapter, Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, and is a charter member of the Southwest Missouri Joint Municipal Water Resource Utility Commission.
Hertzberg plans to work on a cattle farm he owns.
“I will miss the relationships with all the friends and partners I worked with, along with the work to help the community," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.