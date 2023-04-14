The city of Joplin will hold a free tire drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Joplin Recycling Center, 1310 W. A St. Residents of Joplin and counties of Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton and Vernon are welcome to participate.
Automotive passenger tires, with or without rims, will be accepted. There is a limit of 10 tires per household. Semitruck, tractor, ATV and racing tires will not be accepted.
The collected tires will be hauled to a recycling facility where they can be made into playground cover, garden hoses, trash cans, rug and floor mats, loading dock bumpers, parking lot wheel stops, road paving aggregate, running- and biking-friendly trail pavement, rubber bands and more. All metal rims will also be recycled.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1501.
