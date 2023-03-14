The Joplin Recycling Center will host a paper shredding event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at 1310 W. A St. Drivers should enter from the west on A Street.
During this event, large amounts of paper can be shredded quickly at no cost to area residents. The document shredding company, Big Bear Shredding, will have its mobile shred truck at the recycling center.
Admission is free and open to all residents with a limit of 15 standard-sized file boxes per car. Papers should not have any binders, binder file clips or CDs. Non-paper materials such as cardboard, packing paper and brown paper sacks will not be accepted.
The Joplin Recycling Center also has a paper document destruction service on site throughout the year. Residents can drop approximately 200 pages at a time through the restricted opening on the container. This service is available at no cost. All paper is shredded, mixed with other non-sensitive shredded paper, pulped and used in the manufacture of products such as egg cartons.
