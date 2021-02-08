Forecasters are predicting a “messy” wintry mix across the Joplin region for the next several days as arctic air sends temperatures plummeting into single digits and possible below-zero wind chills later in the week.
Mark Burchfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield, said Monday there will be several chances for freezing drizzle and light freezing rain throughout the week. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire Ozarks region until midnight Tuesday but will most likely be extended.
“It’s going to be kind of a messy wintry week, especially for the Joplin area,” Burchfield said. “There will be several chances for freezing drizzle or a light freezing rain that will likely cause some problems, like what we experienced Sunday.”
The National Weather Service predicts the temperatures to drop daily. Burchfield said the chance for wind chills to reach below zero is highest toward the end of the week, which he described as one of the colder winter snaps this year. Joplin’s lowest temperature in January was 19 degrees, but expect it to get colder than that.
“We have temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30,” he said. “But Wednesday, Thursday and going into the end of the week, the high temperatures drop further into the 20s. We’re expecting it to be noticeably colder as lows get further down into teens, and we see wind chill values drop to around zero.”
Another round of light freezing drizzle is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Locations along and southeast of Interstate 44 have the highest potential for being in the winter grip. There’s still a high probability for temperatures to be lower than average over the next week or two, according to Burchfield.
“Pay attention to the weather over the next few days, and before you go out, check the road conditions,” he said.
Emergency preparedness
Keith Stammer, emergency management director for Joplin, said it takes almost nothing to lose traction on the roadway during the winter. Stammer said police have already worked several accidents and count on seeing more.
“Even one-tenth of an inch of ice on the road — what we call black ice — is enough for you to lose traction with your tires, and after that, you have no control of your car, ” Stammer said. “The ice is clear, the pavement’s black and you can’t see the fact that there’s ice near you.”
The Joplin Police Department posted on Facebook that people need to stay off the roads if possible and use extreme caution if travel is necessary. Emergency road conditions went into effect Sunday, and officers will not be responding to noninjury crashes.
“Road crews are actively out working, but conditions are still to the point that emergency road conditions will remain in effect for the foreseeable future,” the department said on Facebook Monday afternoon.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is advising motorists to “know before you go” traveling. Current road conditions can be checked on the Missouri Department of Transportation and Kansas Department of Transportation mobile apps.
Stammer recommends to dress for the weather outside and keep items such as a phone charger, a blanket, water, a flashlight, sand or kitty litter, a first aid kit, an ice scraper, nonperishable snacks, a tow rope, jumper cables and a full tank of gas in the car at all times.
“If you’re going on a trip, get a coffee can, and put some sand in the bottom of it with a candle, some matches and use it for a source of warmth instead of running your engine all the time,” he said. “It’s an old trick, but it’s one that’s very worthwhile. The No. 1 thing is to be aware. Whether it’s the winter or upcoming spring tornado season, pay attention to it.”
Winterize home
Missouri American Water is reminding customers to take steps to prevent frozen pipes. Allow water to drip from the faucet, which is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe, and use the water for plants. Know where your water shutoff valve is located and keep cabinet doors open to expose pipes.
“These two tips not only help our customers protect their plumbing, but also help to support our employees,” Matthew Barnhart, senior manager of southwest operations, said in a statement. “Oftentimes when pipes freeze, customers assume there is an issue with their water service, which can put a demand on our team members in the field who are working hard to do everything they can to keep the water flowing.”
If pipes freeze, Missouri American Water suggests to immediately shut off the water, apply heat to the frozen pipe and slowly turn the water back on while checking for any cracks and leaks.
What about pets?
A basic rule to remember when it’s cold outdoors: “If it’s under 35 degrees, then bring pets inside,” according to Thomas Jay, animal behavior manager at the Joplin Humane Society.
Dogs and cats can experience hypothermia just like humans do. Small cats and kittens have the tendency to hide in cars, so it never hurts to bang the hood of the car before starting it.
“You really don’t want to expose pets to any temperatures below freezing,” Jay said. “When we see temperatures below 35 degrees at the shelter, we start limiting their access to the outside. We’ll only expose them to that temperature for a short period of time.”
Jay also suggests to keep pets away from hard surfaces because it could damage their paws. If pets have to be outside, only use safe deicers and keep an enclosed shelter raised up a few inches above the ground. The shelter should have straw or other insulation.
“And you want to avoid exposure to hard surfaces like concrete, so when we’re cleaning in the morning, we’ll put out a blanket for a layer of insulation between the concrete,” he said. “If their toe pads come into contact with a frozen surface like that, it could actually freeze the pads and cause burning on them. You can find pet-safe salt. Your regular, dual purpose deicer can cause burns to toe pads. It’s also not good if it’s ingested.”
Signs of hypothermia in cats and dogs include lethargy and loss of appetite. Jay said to take them to the vet immediately if they occur.
“The best way to warm up your pets without them going into shock is to let them build up their body heat with a blanket,” he said. “You don’t want to heat them up too quickly, but you also want to get them out of that environment.”
Warming center
The Joplin Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St., will operate as a warming center for those in the extreme cold from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Several other locations that normally serve as warming centers, including Souls Harbor, will not be open due to COVID-19.
