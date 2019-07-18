After a successful informational meeting with area residents, Joplin is right on track to begin forming its own chapter of The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan group that focuses on informing voters and encouraging active participation in government.
On Wednesday, a group of 50 energized men and women met with representatives from the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, a branch at Springfield, who answered questions and provided recommendations on how to get Joplin’s chapter underway.
Residents from the area, including Webb City and Carthage, have expressed interest in forming a local league in an effort to provide voter education and increase the understanding of major public policy issues.
K.J. McDonald, of Duquesne, met with Joan Gentry, a member of the state board and voter services chairwoman of the Southwest Missouri League, to help generate the conversation about how to start a Joplin branch. McDonald said she’s been exploring the idea since last September and feels that it’s needed in this region. She hopes to have the group organized before the 2020 presidential election.
“I think the Joplin area is lacking in voter engagement and voter education,” said McDonald. “I know a handful of folks who didn’t even know we were having a city election during the last city election. I think there’s definitely a need for somebody to be stepping up to make sure people are registered, they know their rights as a voter and that they have all of the information they need in order to be an educated, informed voter.”
Gentry was joined by 36-year league member Ann Elwell, a past president of the Springfield chapter and public relations committee member, on Wednesday at Bookhouse Cinema where they discussed the mission of the league, membership and the necessary steps to take in order to start a local group.
“In order to become an organized group, you need to have someone who chairs the meetings, so you need to have a chairman or a president,” said Gentry. “And you need someone who takes minutes."
Understanding major public policy issues, such as Constitutional Amendment 1 in Missouri, is another core initiative of the Springfield chapter, Gentry and Elwell said. Dubbed “Clean Missouri” by supporters, the measure limited lobbyist gifts to lawmakers, subjected lawmakers to the state open records law and changed the process for redrawing legislative districts after the 2020 census.
The law created a new position of “nonpartisan state demographer” who will draw state House and Senate maps that achieve “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” by basing them on the votes cast for Republicans and Democrats in previous statewide elections. Missourians voted yes to pass the amendment by 62% on Nov. 6, but state lawmakers have been working to change the redistricting process.
“I think people are concerned politically, particularly with attempts to undo those things that Missouri voters voted for, and I sense that people want a positive, nonpartisan way to be involved and say to the folks in Jeff City, ‘This is what we voted for. Quit messing with what we’ve done.’”
Constitutional Amendment 1 is just one of many issues the Springfield league has been pursuing. The league doesn’t take action unless the issue has been studied well beforehand, Gentry and Elwell said.
Justin Kidston, of Joplin, attended the informational meeting Wednesday and brought his 7-year-old daughter, Ramona, so she could realize the importance of the voting process as she becomes older.
“I realized the importance of getting active in the community, especially in the voting process, and then I caught wind of this,” said Kidston. “I have a daughter, and I think it’s good exposure to her to see these things, to get involved and see us getting involved.”
After seeing how receptive the audience was Wednesday evening, McDonald said she believes they have enough momentum to move forward in the local branch’s creation, which is currently called the Joplin Area League of Women Voters. The group will not be limited to Joplin residents and is open to all men and women, despite political affiliation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
