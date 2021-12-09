Joplin officials on Thursday marked the completion of a three-year, multimillion-dollar effort to rebuild one of the runways at the Joplin Regional Airport.
Visitors to the airport for a dedication ceremony were treated to a look at the new 6,500-foot-long, 100-foot-wide runway that was reconstructed from the bottom up, with concrete at least 13 inches deep.
"We had an opportunity over these last few years to really look at upgrading our facility and making sure that we provide infrastructure for this facility into the next decade, and we were able to accomplish that," said Steve Stockam, airport manager.
The process to rebuild Runway 18/36 began in 2018 with funding requests and appropriations, with Rep. Billy Long making the announcement that year. Actual construction started about seven months ago, culminating in the airport being closed for two weeks in July to accommodate the work, Stockam said. The runway could open for use as early as next week, he said.
The new runway increases the weight capacity for aircraft and also features high-intensity LED lighting that replaces older incandescent lighting, Stockam said. That positions the airport to adapt to future trends in aviation, he said.
"We will set this facility up to be able to handle whatever aircraft changes we might see in the next 15 to 20 years," he said. "To me, that is a great asset for this community because we know the dynamics of what happens in commercial aviation literally change from week to week."
Air service from Joplin is important not only to the local business community, but also for leisure travelers, said Keenan Cortez, the city's mayor pro tem. Airport officials said earlier this week that leisure travel dominated flights to and from Joplin in 2021, marking the first time in the airport's history that business travel wasn't the top reason people were flying.
"It's an economic boost for our region, with daily flights to strong, strong hubs," Cortez said. "This is a big day."
The $14.5 million project was funded by a grant through the Airport Improvement Program of the Federal Aviation Administration. Federal funding from FAA and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided $13.9 million, while the local match was approximately $600,000.
