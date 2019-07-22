A Joplin man was injured in a four-vehicle crash at 5:35 p.m. Sunday on Kodiak Road, a half-mile north of Neosho, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A driver, Robert K. Wilson, 40, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital.
The other drivers were William C. Wennhold, 37, Donald M. Franks, 68, and Chelsi C. Cargile, 17, all of Neosho.
The patrol reported that the southbound Wilson vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Wennhold's vehicle. Wennhold's vehicle spun, crossed the centerline, and collided with the Franks and Cargile vehicles.
