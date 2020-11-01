Joplin resident overcomes type 1 diabetes to complete marathon

Like most runners when completing a 26.2-mile marathon, Joplin’s Bethany Doak couldn’t help but flash a triumphant grin as she crossed the finish line. Mission accomplished.
Unlike the other runners participating in the Kansas Rails-to-Trails Extravaganza, however, Doak had to keep a weary eye on an additional complication while navigating the famed Prairie Spirit Trail — her Type 1 diabetes.
She suffered through the exhaustive grind of a four-hour race — regulating her pace, staying mentally strong and keeping herself hydrated. But she also had to monitor specific readings that none of the other runners had to worry about — specifically, falling blood sugar counts and insulin levels, and she had to have a nearby snack to boost dropping numbers if needed. She even carried an insulin vial and syringe in a pack attached to the water bottle she carried in case her levels suddenly bottomed out.
But Doak, who was diagnosed with the disease at age 5 and has been running for fun since her late teens, said it’s all about setting a goal and working to accomplish that goal.
“I just think it’s fun to be able to accomplish something and to show that diabetes doesn’t have to keep you from enjoying life and living a healthy life,” said Doak, who works as a registered nurse and a diabetes care and education specialist at Freeman Health System. “I have a lot to be thankful for. And I do have a healthy body, despite the fact that my pancreas doesn’t make insulin.”
Doak is a member of the "10% Club," which is the percentage of Americans with Type 1 diabetes, the most severe form of the disease. It occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly identifies its own insulin-producing cells as foreign and attacks them. Once these cells are destroyed, Doak’s body can no longer make insulin, meaning she needs a daily infusion of insulin in compensation.
“I was diagnosed when I was 5. I had some of the classic symptoms, which is excessive thirst, frequent urination, feeling tired all the time,” she said. “I didn’t have the energy of a normal 5-year-old. I was drinking all the time.”
In a way, getting diagnosed at such an early age has turned out to be a blessing of sorts.
“For me, it helped me develop good habits early on. And I have had a really supportive family, so it wasn’t a really crazy thing for us,” she said.
Staying active was the key, she found, to keeping her diabetes under control, which is why she turned to running at a later age.
“Most of my life, I’ve been running,” she said. “I probably started running seriously after I finished college, and I just got into races and things like that; before that, I just ran for exercise. Being able to have a race and a goal to work with has been good for me — and a lot more fun.”
Benefits of technology
Doak took multiple insulin injections using a needle or pen until the age of 15, when she switched to an insulin pump — a small, computerized device that delivers insulin from a small reservoir through a thin tube into two veins in her upper arm.
In fact, her two constant “companions,” as she calls them, are her insulin pump and a glucose monitoring system, which is attached to her other arm. Both would prove invaluable tools during last month’s marathon in Kansas, where she finished with a new personal best time of 4:17:38. Her previous best finish was around 4:34:00.
When she started the race, her blood sugar count was at 300, “a little high,” she admitted, though in the long run it may have helped her in the race because “it took a while for it to come down” to around 80. Thanks to the two machines working in tandem, she knew exactly what her levels were as she raced along the trail at any given moment.
“I do think technology has made it so much easier to do things with diabetes, like running a marathon,” she said.
The glucose monitor would flash her a count, and based on where that number was or how fast it was dropping, she would eat something — usually a tasty energy gel — to prevent a crash, which would force her to stumble to a stop to deal with the problem. This never happened, she said, thanks to the technology hugging both her arms and her due diligence in paying attention to her body and her diabetic needs in the months she spent training for the marathon.
What she does, running full marathons with Type 1 diabetes, “seems less unique to me because I’m aware of a lot of other people, on social media and Instagram, that have diabetes in other (parts) of the country who also run marathons," she said. "But locally? Yeah, it’s probably pretty unique.”
