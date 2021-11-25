Joplin city crews will begin picking up leaves at residential properties on Monday, Nov. 29.
Two crews from the parks and street departments will gather leaves on days when weather permits. They will start in opposite corners of the city and work toward the center.
The first neighborhoods that streets crews will cover are the Silver Creek, Highlands and Woodland Hills areas. They will then complete leaf pickup in neighborhoods east of Range Line Road. After that area is done, they will move to the north end of Joplin and begin moving toward the center.
The parks crew will begin south of 32nd Street and west of Main Street, and will then move east toward Range Line Road. Crews will progress through these sections until all of the city has been canvassed. Work could take a month or more.
Residents should not bag leaves for pickup. Instead, leaves should raked to the curb in piles, excluding tree limbs, brush and rocks. City officials ask that leaves not be raked onto manhole covers or into the street because they can clog stormwater drains and prevent street sweepers from cleaning the street.
A map is available online to show where crews will work and in what order. Neighborhoods to be done by the parks crew are labeled with a "P" and by the streets crew with an "S." The map can be found at joplinmo.org.
Residents who want to dispose of leaves year-round may take them to the Joplin Compost Facility next to the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant at 3457 Eddy Lane, which is west of the intersection of Eddy Lane and North Peace Church Avenue. Leaves should be removed from trash bags; no brush, tree limbs or trash will be allowed.
Residents who wish to burn leaves must obtain a permit from any of the city fire stations or at the finance department at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The permit costs $10 and is good for three consecutive days.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1501 or 1566, or 417-627-8879.
