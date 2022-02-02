Republic Services, Joplin's residential trash provider, will not run its routes today for trash and curbside recycling pickup due to weather conditions.
Officials said there is the possibility of trash service being canceled for the remainder of the week.
Customers missing their trash service this week will have all of their trash picked up on their regular day next week. Residents should put extra trash in bags and place next to their polycarts for pickup on their regular service day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.