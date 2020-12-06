Joplin residents who are concerned about the reliability of a proposed new provider for trash and recycling services have lobbied the City Council to keep the existing hauler.
City officials say the proposed contract that would switch haulers from Republic Services to Waste Corporation of America specifies the details of the service and the company will be held to those standards of performance.
Final action on the contract is slated for council action at a Monday night meeting, with the new hauler beginning service April 1.
Customer satisfaction with the current hauler was discussed at length by the council when trash bids were discussed on first reading of the ordinance to contract a hauler Nov. 16. But with bids producing a lower price by 20 cents a month for trash service and a recycling cost about half that of Republic’s bid, the council voted 5-3 to move forward with the WCA bid.
The price under that bid would be $11.38 for trash and $5.25 for curbside recycling pickup. Republic bid $11.58 for trash service and $10.97 for curbside recycling, citing Republic’s higher costs to haul the recycling materials for processing.
Current prices are $11.86 for trash plus a 55-cent administrative fee charged by the city to process bills. Recycling pickup is $4.95. There are 17,500 residential trash pickup customers and 1,643 curbside recycling customers, city staff said at the earlier meeting.
Reliability
Mary Hays-Price is dedicated to recycling and is a moderator of a Facebook group dedicated to advocating for the present carrier called “Joplin Citizens for Republic Trash Service.”
Hays-Price said she would like to ask the council why it is making a decision based on the price of recycling for 1,600 people rather than the reliability of Republic’s service to all 17,500 customers. She said the 20-cent difference in the trash bid isn’t significant enough to warrant a change to a company that has faced complaints in other area cities and could not develop a market for curbside recycling in Webb City.
Lynden Lawson, Joplin’s assistant director of public works for operations, told the council Nov. 16 he checked references for WCA by talking to city administrators in area cities who reported satisfactory service from the company.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he checked on WCA customers himself and some area cities said they have had problems with trash pickup being late or postponed because of mechanical problems with trucks and equipment.
Members of the Facebook group have a list of notices from the cities of Neosho, Granby and Baxter Springs about delays and postponements in running routes because of truck and mechanical problems that interrupted or prevented pickup.
The Neosho City Council held a public meeting in August 2019 to discuss the repeated problems with customers being missed or experiencing service delays. There also were complaints that WCA overcharged residents for months for their carts, and then did not respond to customer questions and complaints about the excess charges.
WCA representatives told the council at that meeting they would make “amends” for charging $10 instead of the contracted price of $5 per month cart charge but would have to conduct an audit before they could take any steps to rectify the situation.
Joplin’s assistant city manager, Dan Pekarek, was asked Friday if the city’s bid committee was aware of these experiences in nearby cities when they recommended the WCA bid and what guarantee Joplin has that these problems will not happen here.
He said that the city of Joplin will continue to do the billing for trash service on city sewer bills according to the prices in the contract and that WCA will not be doing billing.
“The city has developed contract standards that any provider will be held to,” the city official wrote in response to questions emailed by the Globe. “The standards address such things as running routes on time,” Pekarek said. “These are included in any contract with any provider.”
The Globe called WCA on Friday but could not reach a person to comment and a voicemail message was not returned.
Number of trucks
WCA’s bid discusses a plan to use three trucks to run Joplin’s five-day-a-week routes plus curbside recycling pickup. Resident Greg Garton questions how WCA can do that when Republic Services uses nine to 10 trucks.
Pekarek responded, “The city’s contract requires that trash be collected on certain days and routes, and they will be held to this requirement.” Asked if curbside recycling will be picked up on a different day than trash, Pekarek said, “The routes will be run exactly as they are now.”
Representatives of WCA said at the council’s meeting last month that the company will buy or rent new trucks to service trash routes here.
In response to a question by Councilman Anthony Monteleone about how the city could encourage communication and ensure performance, city staff said the contract provides for fines to be assessed if there were serious performance issues.
Hays-Price said there was information in the bids that WCA would deliver curbside recycling carts to all customers and those who did not want that service would have to call to cancel if they did not want curbside recycling and their recycling cart would be picked up.
The assistant city manager responded that recycling carts would only be delivered to those who have the service currently.
“The city let the bid with two different options,” Pekarek explained. “The first option is the current service. The second option was to enhance recycling. Based upon the bid response, staff’s recommendation is the first option, which is our current service. The first option does not include delivery of recycling carts to every residence at the start of the contract. The residences that have a recycling cart now would receive one.”
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said earlier that Joplin customers who had contacted him with concerns “want a seamless and trouble-free” changeover if there the council approves a new hauler.
3 on agenda
Three people were on the agenda as of Friday to speak to the Joplin City Council about the trash and recycling bids. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
