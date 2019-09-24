Local cyclists can meet up for a morning ride around Joplin's city parks as part of the Adventure Cycling Association’s nationwide Bike Your Park Day event on Saturday.
Hundreds of rides are planned around the world and around the country, tied to national, state and municipal parks, including a ride in Joplin.
"We are going to hit 10 city parks and loop back around and make it a fun time," said Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau. "It's around 21 miles, two or three hours. We'll get to Wildcat Park and probably spend a little bit of time."
Parks lined up for the ride are Schifferdecker, Cunningham, Mercy, McClelland, McIndoe, Wildcat, Parr Hill, Campbell Parkway, Ewert and Landreth, plus Grand Falls. A support vehicle will carry items from Schifferdecker to Wildcat.
Tuttle noted that cycling is becoming more popular with the development of trails and organized rides.
"For our area here, there are more people who do it for recreation, but also for transportation," he said.
Joplin riders will take off at 7:15 a.m. from Schifferdecker Park, at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue. Tuttle said 20 to 40 riders are expected. The loop ride will mostly be accomplished in urban areas on paved city streets with moderate to low traffic. Some paved park trails are included.
All skill levels are welcome, and safety gear is mandatory.
The event is free.
A number of other rides are planned around the region, including one on the Prairie Spirit Trail, a state park that starts in Iola, Kansas, and goes to Ottawa, Kansas; numerous rides on Missouri's Katy Trail, a state park that crosses central Missouri; and a 100-mile ride meandering from Bentonville, Arkansas, to Pea Ridge National Military Park, known as the Battlefield Boogie.
For more information, go to adventurecycling.org.
