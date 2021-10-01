Three friends who met while in Joplin Roadrunners but moved away to different ZIP codes aren’t letting a single mile get in the way of their friendship and their opportunity to train together for one of the biggest marathons of their lives.
Brian Spencer, of Joplin; Connie Wilkinson, of Kansas City; and Nikki Allen, of Raleigh, North Carolina, have been training together for the Boston Marathon over the phone, despite being hundreds of miles apart.
The friends call one another while they’re out on their weekly runs, where they catch up, offer support and help keep each other motivated for the big race. The trio has been training together while talking on their phones, and they use the same training app to track their progress. They’ll finally be reunited for the Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11.
“Spencer said that he wouldn’t be motivated to run if Nikki and I weren’t running with him, and obviously we live in different cities now,” Wilkinson said. “We get on speaker on a three-way call and chat it up for a couple of hours. We pick it back up as if we just left each other’s front porch yesterday. It’s fun.”
Their passion for running brought them together as they befriended each other several years ago while in Joplin Roadrunners, a community organization dedicated to a healthy lifestyle through running, walking, biking and swimming.
Wilkinson's story
Wilkinson, who lived in Joplin for seven years, moved to Kansas City in June to be closer to family. She met Spencer and Allen while serving as an officer for the Joplin Roadrunners. While working for the Joplin School District, Wilkinson was also in charge of a group called Tuesday Morning Track at Joplin High School, where Spencer and Allen also ran.
“I ran in high school and in college,” Wilkinson said. “When I was 38 years old, I told my husband I really wanted to run one marathon, and it was on my bucket list before I turned 40. That was my intention: to be one and done. I ran my first marathon in 2003 in the freezing rain in St. Louis. It was horrible, but I had a decent time. I thought afterwards how much better I could do, so I wanted to do one more.”
Little did Wilkinson know she would get hooked and will be competing in her 42nd marathon in Boston. This will be her seventh time participating in the Boston Marathon overall.
“You have to qualify, which is the hard part,” she said. “I qualified for several years in a row but didn’t run it because it’s such an expensive trip, and I work for a school district. But it’s the pinnacle of marathons.”
Wilkinson, 56, said she is fortunate to be able to keep running. She has stayed in close contact with Spencer and Allen, and the trio has been training together on phone calls for the past 18 weeks.
“My husband and I moved to Kansas City when I was halfway through the training program, and you have to find new places to run,” Wilkinson said. “It was challenging, and I lost all of my running buddies because they’re all in Joplin. But we wanted to keep following up with each other.”
Allen's story
Allen plans to run a virtual marathon in Boston before the race, while Spencer and Wilkinson will be running the marathon in person.
Allen, who lived in Joplin for four years, worked with Wilkinson before moving to North Carolina in December to teach second grade. She first started running in college and trained for her first marathon at age 23 in Ireland.
“You definitely get hooked to running marathons,” she said. “I think it’s the challenge of it all — to keep improving yourself. I think it’s also the people you meet. When you’re running or training for something, you meet some really great people.”
Running has introduced Allen to several of her best friends and helps her live a healthy lifestyle.
“Connie is amazing, and she’s super kind-hearted,” she said. “She’s an elite runner and has always helped us with tips to do better. Brian works so hard, too, and he’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. They’re both really good people.”
The marathon will serve as a meetup for the friends.
“I’m just really excited to be able to see Brian and Connie again,” Allen said. “They’ll be able to cheer me on, and I’ll be there to cheer them on. It will be my first Boston Marathon that I get to watch in person, and I’m going to make some signs to cheer them on.”
Spencer's story
Spencer, who still lives in Joplin, runs every week around his house near Shoal Creek. He has run two marathons: the Williams Route 66 Marathon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the Honoring Our Heroes Marathon in Rolla.
“Any race that I do, the second it’s over, I want to do it again next year and beat that time,” he said. “It’s pretty addictive. I just want a better time. Even just running around the block, I try to do better every day.”
Spencer’s wife had been a runner since the early 2000s, and she found a 5K they could run together when they were vacationing in Hawaii in 2013. He remembered it being a long race, but he powered through. It wasn’t until three years later, in January 2016, that he seriously pursued running, which was part of his New Year’s resolution when he turned 50.
“I ran by myself, but when I found the Roadrunners, someone pulled up beside me and ran with me,” he said. “It was a whole different world because I had just run by myself. In 2016, I ran over 300 miles. I got the Map My Run app the next year to keep up with my miles.”
Running is now a passion for him. In 2017, Spencer ran more than 700 miles and only continued to outdo his miles every year for his resolution. He runs about four times a week.
Spencer said he usually talks with Wilkinson and Allen on the phone during his long runs on the weekend, where they discuss everything from family to their personal lives. Their phone calls have helped them grow closer even though they’re farther apart.
This year, Spencer’s New Year’s resolution is to run the 125th Boston Marathon; he'll do that on behalf of the Tedy’s Team charity. Tedy’s Team started in 2005, after Tedy Bruschi, a former Patriots linebacker, suffered a stroke at the age of 31. The charity has now raised more than $5 million to support the American Stroke Association.
Spencer has raised nearly $5,000 for Tedy’s Team, which is an important cause for him because his mother suffered a stroke earlier this year. His grandma also experienced a stroke, which paralyzed her until her death.
“I’m going to be running for my mom and my grandmother,” he said.
