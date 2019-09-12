Joplin's American Legion Post 13 celebrates centennial

It was a special day for Ralph Green, a U.S. Navy veteran who has been a member of American Legion Post 13 since the late 1960s.
He was among hundreds of local veterans who turned out Thursday not only for Post 13's veterans expo but also for a ceremony to recognize 100 years to the month since Post 13 launched in the year after World War I ended.
"It means a lot to me that I'm here to see it," Green said of the anniversary.
The American Legion, the country's largest wartime veterans service organization, in March celebrated its 100th anniversary, having been founded in Paris in 1919 by members of the American Expeditionary Force. The Joplin affiliate, called the Robert S. Thurman Post 13 in memory of a Joplin-area World War I serviceman, honored its own 100 years on Thursday at its annual veterans expo, held at Memorial Hall.
During a special presentation marking its centennial, Post 13 received congratulations, resolutions, proclamations and a U.S. flag from the Missouri Senate, Missouri House, city of Joplin, and representatives of U.S. Rep. Billy Long, of Missouri's 7th District, and Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
"It is a privilege to join the Joplin community in congratulating you on your 100th anniversary, a century marked by the Legion's tradition of service to veterans, service members and the community," Blunt said in a statement read by field representative Tyler Merriott. "From 'Get Out the Vote' campaigns to the Honor Guard that attends local veterans' funerals, members of Post 13 have been instrumental in exemplifying the Legion's mission to instill a sense of an individual obligation in the community, state and nation. Although this post makes up a fraction of the American Legion's nearly 2 million members, Post 13 plays a central role in strengthening the Joplin community and the network of veterans in our nation."
The affiliate boasted about 700 members when it started in September 1919; four years ago, membership consisted of just five people whose only meeting times were during funerals. But membership is on the rebound again; today there are about 275 members.
Legion members credit Warren Turner, Post 13's current commander, with increasing membership and trying to draw in younger veterans. Green, the longtime Post 13 member, said he was among a handful of veterans who urged Turner to take the role of commander several years ago.
"And you see what happened," Green said, gesturing to the filled auditorium of Memorial Hall. "There are so many people here, you can't hardly count them. I'm thankful for his service."
Changing eligibility
Legion members also touted the recent passage of the LEGION (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service) Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in July. It was a bipartisan effort that opened up membership eligibility in the American Legion to honorably discharged veterans who have served in unrecognized times of war since World War II.
The American Legion requires its members to have served during wartime. The new law specifies the period from World War II to the present as wartime.
“Recognizing the service of these wartime veterans is the right thing do, and it is long overdue,” Brett Reistad, the Legion's national commander, said in a July statement. “The families of those who were killed or wounded during these wartime acts should take pride in knowing that we recognize their sacrifice and service. Moreover, we are proud to welcome any of the 6 million living veterans from the previously unrecognized periods into our organization and call them Legionnaires.”
Darrell Petersen, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Joplin, missed last year's expo and was determined to attend this year's "come hell or high water," he said. He receives health care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but he hoped expo vendors could help him with questions about proper paperwork for disability benefits.
Just before leaving the expo, Petersen said he had all his questions answered, and he even had the opportunity to learn about additional services for which he might qualify.
"It gives me a chance to see what's being offered out there," he said. "And just to see other veterans around, it's a good place to fellowship with other veterans."
Petersen, who had been involved with an American Legion post in North Dakota in the mid-1980s for several years, said he's considering joining Post 13.
"American Legion is a good organization, and since they've opened (membership) up whether you've served in a war or not, that's what got me interested in it again," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.