The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri in Joplin is among the recipients of grant funding from Delta Dental of Missouri.
Delta Dental last year contributed more than $1.5 million to support outreach initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes that teach people about the importance of dental health and provide free care to those who can't afford it.
"Through our Mission Giving Program, we're working to help people of all ages access vital dental care and educational services so they can live better lives through improved dental health," said Rob Goren, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Missouri, in a statement. "We're proud to support organizations that align with our mission to improve oral health. And as a nonprofit, it's just one of the many ways we give back to help meet the needs of those in the communities we serve."
Delta Dental awarded more than $639,000 in grant funding to Missouri organizations, including $15,000 to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri. The grant will be used to expand the clinic's efforts in providing dental care, education and hygiene supplies to people without dental insurance.
The nonprofit's charitable contributions last year also included funding for its Land of Smiles program, which has visited hundreds of Missouri schools annually since 2002 to teach good dental health habits to children, and donations and free dental supplies to community organizations across the state.
Applications for Delta Dental of Missouri's first grant cycle in the 2020 Oral Health Grant Program are now being accepted.
To be eligible for an oral health grant, applicants in Missouri must complete a letter of intent through the online application system at deltadentalmo.com, which also includes program guidelines and application instructions. Applicants must also be considered a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) agency or be a public or governmental entity, and serve the people of Missouri.
