Joplin's disaster recovery tax increment finance district will pay off earlier than predicted, the Joplin City Council was told Tuesday night.
Finance Director Leslie Haase said last year she expected the TIF district to pay off Oct. 1 this year. Instead, she learned Friday that the district has collected enough tax revenue to pay off the city's bond debt on April 1.
"So what that means is I will bring you a council bill after they pay off April 1 to close that TIF and the full revenue that's been directed to pay the bonds will now go to the various taxing districts," which will include the city, Joplin schools, Jasper County and other taxing districts that receive property tax revenues, Haase said.
City coffers will reap about $600,000 more a year for the general fund as a result, she said. Other city tax funds also will benefit from increased tax revenues.
Though the city has had several other smaller TIF districts for retail development, the disaster recovery TIF is the largest in the state, covering the tornado zone and taking in the downtown business district. The tornado zone covers about a third of the city.
It was created as city leaders worked to rebuild and launch plans to create redevelopment of the 6-mile-long tornado-stricken sector.
Bonds issued on the tax revenue expected to be generated within the district provided $18.25 million that a city board, the Joplin Redevelopment Corp., has used to buy land that has been resold for development projects and for the construction of the new Joplin Public Library at 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue.
Another bond issue provided money for the city's $5 million share of the $25 million cost to build the new library. The bulk of that cost was paid by the U.S. Economic Development Administration through a grant program that assists communities in economic distress.
Haase made the announcement after discussing the details of final settlement figures of the city's costs, payments by federal and state agencies and the city's insurance proceeds that were used to to help clean up the tornado zone and to repair city property damaged or destroyed by the storm.
The city's total cleanup and repair costs were $19.1 million. The city paid $2.1 million of that. The remainder was reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state and insurance, Haase said. It took until November to settle up on the last of the eligible projects and receive the final payment by the emergency management agencies toward projects that were finished last spring.
"This has been 8 1/2 years in the making," Haase said as she began her presentation on the final report.
Those final numbers do not include the debris clearing operations that FEMA contracted from the Army Corps of Engineers, which totaled $94 million and was paid fully by FEMA.
Joplin incurred most of the $2.1 million cost as the result of conscious decisions made by city leaders to expend funds on certain items that would benefit the city, she said. FEMA and insurance would only reimburse the city for value of property at the time it was damaged or destroyed by the storm.
One large expense was replacing two destroyed firetrucks with new trucks rather than buying used trucks with FEMA and insurance reimbursements. The city's cost for that was nearly $707,000.
Another large expense was incurred by choosing to repair sections of streets, curbs, gutters and sidewalks where damage occurred rather than to merely patch the damage. That expense was nearly $677,000.
The city also spent $534,000 to survey sewer line conditions in the tornado zone by using cameras to determine where lines needed permanent repairs and to cap lines that had served houses and buildings that had been destroyed. FEMA declined to pay for those projects because the city could not prove the damage was the result of the tornado.
Haase said the payments for the sewer line projects came from the sewer fund, which is funded by customer bills.
Though the costs and reimbursements appear to have been settled, the city is not entirely done yet.
Haase said the U.S. Office of Inspector General has three years from the final settlement to conduct an audit of the settlement amounts. She termed it "highly likely" that a Joplin audit would take place.
