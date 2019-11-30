Part of Main Street in Joplin will be closed to traffic and parking Tuesday to prepare for the 49th annual Christmas parade.
Parking on Main Street will not be allowed starting at 10 a.m. Main Street from 15th to 26th streets will be closed to traffic after 3 p.m. That is where parade entries will line up for the 6 p.m. event.
The closure will be extended to the parade route from 15th Street north to Second Street starting at 4:30 p.m.
These closures will affect some stops for the Sunshine Lamp Trolley. Some stops that usually are available on Main Street will be moved a block west to Joplin Avenue at 3 p.m. Those stops include Third, Sixth, 10th, 15th, 20th and 26th streets.
A stop at 25th and Main streets will be moved a block east to Virginia Avenue at 3 p.m.
State Sen. Bill White will be the grand marshal, parade organizer Freeman Health System announced last week.
There are more than 80 entries in this year’s parade, which will offer a retrospective of past holiday eras with the theme of “Christmas Through the Decades.”
A judging stage will be located in the area of Eighth and Main streets. Judges will be Mayor Gary Shaw; Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System; Lance Beshore, president of the Freeman board of directors; and Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
There will be accessible parking in the area of Eighth and Main streets for those who have disabilities.
Funds generated by entry fees will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Want to go?
The Joplin Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 15th and Main streets and goes north.
