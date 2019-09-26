Joplin street and public transportation spending that is funded via special sales taxes was detailed during budget discussions this week by the City Council and city staff.
Transportation sales tax
One of those taxes is the half-cent transportation sales tax, which pays for street maintenance, street markings and traffic signals, electric bills for streetlights and the city-operated public transportation system, which includes the Sunshine Lamp Trolley and MAPS.
That sales tax fund will have a balance in the 2020 budget of more than $3.677 million, according to city documents.
David Hertzberg, the city's public works director, said street maintenance was postponed after the 2011 tornado and that when it was restarted, the city increased spending on it to catch up.
Joplin has 381 miles of streets or 825 lane miles, Hertzberg told the council.
The sales tax fund pays for 59 positions in the street maintenance, street cleaning, traffic control, traffic signal maintenance and public transportation divisions. Wages for them are budgeted at $1,777,598 and benefits at $870,767.
Expenses planned for 2020 include spending $1.050 million to overlay various streets and $725,000 to microsurface part of the city's streets. Hertzberg said the city is divided into seven sections of streets with the goal of microsurfacing one section a year. That means that all streets are microsurfaced once every seven years. That process maintains the road surface until a complete rebuild of a street can be done in a 21-year cycle, Hertzberg said.
A $10,000 allocation has been added to the budget to pay for measures to address neighborhood traffic issues such as speeding. The first project to be done is to install speed tables on 36th Street from Brownell Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, where residents petitioned the city to take action to slow speeding motorists.
The tax money also pays for capital items in the streets division. Those include:
• Replacement of a dump truck and snow removal equipment for it, $385,000; a crew cab dump bed truck, $65,000; crew cab truck, $35,000; hydraulic hammer, $23,000.
• Replacement of a street sweeper, $239,800, and a truck for use by the traffic control division, $60,000.
• Replacement of a pothole patch truck, $104,000.
• Replacement of a trolley bus, $140,000, and a Metro Area Public Transit Service vehicle, $65,000.
Another $650,000 for street surface repairs will come from the fund that holds the revenue from the capital improvements sales tax of three-eighths of a cent.
Capital improvements tax
The capital improvements tax is expected to produce more than $5.5 million in 2020 and will have a fund balance projected at more than $9.8 million in 2020. The tax was first authorized by voters in 2004. It was renewed in 2014 and has a sunset date of 2025.
Right of way acquisitions for street projects and street widening compose a large amount of the budgeted expenditures for 2020.
They include:
• $4.5 million for construction of the widening of Connecticut Avenue from Interstate 44 to 44th Street and 44th Street from Connecticut Avenue to Range Line Road.
• $690,000 for right of way for the widening of 32nd Street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Country Club Road and $750,000 for the widening work. Also $690,000 for right of way for that project from Country Club Road to Central City Road and $791,000 for the actual construction of that part of the project.
• $500,000 for right of way for the widening of Connecticut Avenue from 32nd Street to 44th Street.
• $645,000 for right of way to widen Zora Street from Range Line Road to Missouri Highway 249, and $1.5 million for the widening construction.
• $600,000 for upgrading traffic signals to automated signal timing.
• $150,000 for neighborhood street work.
