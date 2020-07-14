Free mask distributions by the city of Joplin are scheduled this week and next week.
One mask per Joplin resident may be obtained at a drive-thru distribution to be held in the Memorial Hall parking lot.
City staff bought 50,000 masks with an allocation approved by the City Council after the council first voted against invoking a mask requirement. Last week, the panel did pass an ordinance that requires wearing face coverings in businesses and public places by those who do not have a health reason or religious belief that prevents the masks from being worn.
At the meetings, some council members asked if masks could be provided to residents to make sure that people who cannot afford one, or those who do not know where to buy them or cannot get to a store to buy them, could obtain them.
To obtain a mask, people are asked to bring either a city sewer and trash bill, or if they are renters and their landlord pays those bills, another piece of mail or a driver's license or personal identification card showing their address to verify Joplin residency. An individual will be allowed to obtain enough masks for all members of the family who live at the household.
For those who live outside Joplin city limits but have a rural Joplin address, a similar mask distribution will be done soon by the Jasper County Health Department.
Entry to the distribution point will be via Joplin Avenue, south of Seventh Street, on the Memorial Hall parking lot. Joplin police will provide traffic control. There will be multiple stations to hand out the masks to expedite the distribution, according to a city statement.
The days and hours of Joplin's mask distribution to be held this week and next week:
• 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
• 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24.
The city recommends that members of each household put identifying marks on their masks so that the masks do not get confused.
The masks should be washed every day and can be hand-washed or machine washed.
