Following recent efforts to streamline math and reading curricula across its 11 elementary schools, the Joplin Board of Education recently adopted one science program for use in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms.
The program, Mystery Science, comes at a cost of $28,567 for a three-year subscription. It will be used as the primary science resource for kindergarten through second grade and a supplemental science resource for grades three to five, said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services.
"What this will provide is equitability of access to this resource," she said.
Mystery Science is billed as a curriculum that inspires children to love science. It is available online with demonstration videos, lesson plans and pacing guides for teachers, and it is aligned to the Missouri Learning Standards, Mwangi said.
It already was being used by some elementary schools but not others. Superintendent Melinda Moss said its approval for use across the district will offer consistency to transient pupils while still allowing individual teachers flexibility in their classroom. The district in recent years has implemented one math and reading program for elementary use as well, she said.
"We have students who move about, and we need consistent scope of sequence and consistent chunks of instruction across our campus," Moss said. "I think we're finding that balance between total autonomy (for teachers) and what should be the nonnegotiables, and I think this is taking us forward in how we instruct our students."
A second phase of improving the science curriculum will include funding supplies needed for experiments and other hands-on activities in classrooms, Mwangi said. Those supplies can be expensive, running into the hundreds of thousands of dollars for school districts, she said.
"As you know, science is a very intriguing, hands-on subject, so the more we can equip our kids with those opportunities, the better," she said.
In other business, the school board also approved purchases for some of its adult learners at Franklin Technology Center: $17,550 for software for the practical nursing program to help students prepare for their licensure exam and $24,068 for textbooks and other materials for practical nursing students.
The cost of both purchases will be paid through student fees, said Penny Williams, assistant director of FTC's adult education program.
Franklin Tech's practical nursing program is one of the oldest in the state. It will accept a 40-student cohort for the 2020-21 academic year; applications are due March 12.
