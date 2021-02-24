The Joplin Board of Education on this week approved more than $3.48 million in capital projects for its fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
The list of projects that gained approval from board members was developed after walk-throughs of each building in the district and from a pool of 250 to 300 projects that were considered wants or needs, said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations.
The projects were chosen with an emphasis on the safety and security of students, the replacement of aging equipment and the maintenance of buildings, grounds and equipment, both instructional and noninstructional, according to documentation provided to the board.
Capital projects include:
• Asbestos removal and demolition at the McKinley gym and other district buildings.
• Roof replacement and repairs at Cecil Floyd, McKinley and Memorial Education Center.
• Safety equipment replacement at Joplin High School and other district buildings.
• Door, window and lock upgrades at Franklin Technology Center, Kelsey Norman, McKinley and other district buildings.
• Space remodels at Cecil Floyd, Duenweg, Eastmorland, Jefferson, Royal Heights, Soaring Heights, East Middle School, North Middle School, Joplin High School and Junge Field.
• Asphalt and concrete repair and waterproofing at Jefferson, Royal Heights, McKinley, Soaring Heights, Kelsey Norman, Irving, East Middle School and other district buildings.
• Inspections of district bleachers.
• Lighting upgrades at Royal Heights, Stapleton, McKinley and Junge Stadium.
• HVAC replacement, repairs and upgrades at McKinley, all three middle schools and Memorial Education Center.
• Support vehicles and buses for various departments.
• Flooring replacement at Eastmorland, Stapleton and other district buildings.
• Fire alarm system replacement at North Middle School.
The list also includes $500,000 earmarked specifically for capital projects related to the information technology department and $125,000 for the food service department.
The school district typically sets aside approximately $3.5 million annually for its capital fund, with enough to be kept as a small reserve for emergency events, said Ron Lankford, assistant superintendent of business services. The list of projects is determined in February to allow for planning so work can begin as soon as school is out for the summer, he said.
"It's all a planned operation," he told the board earlier this week. "It's a recurring cost to meet the capital needs so we can keep our facilities and equipment up to date."
