Pay raises for most employees of the Joplin School District will soon be in effect after the Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved updated agreements with the district’s employee bargaining units.
The agreements with Joplin National Education Association and Joplin Education Support Professionals each call for increases in pay for all employees covered by the groups. JNEA is the bargaining unit for teachers, counselors and librarians. JESP is the bargaining unit for full-time and regular part-time custodians, building engineers, bus drivers, bus aides, maintenance employees and food service department employees, excluding supervisors and guards.
Under the new agreements, the amount of an employee’s pay raise will be determined by their position and their step on salary schedules. Representatives of the two unions said they were happy with the updated contracts.
“We want to be a district of choice for all teachers looking at opportunities to grow; we want them to come to us and grow,” said Crystal Stokes, a teacher and president of JNEA. “With this CBA, this collective bargaining agreement, we have that, and we also have that with our new salary schedule.”
Teams from each union met with district officials in March for negotiation. They told the board Tuesday that they appreciate the “open-door policy” that the district takes when meeting with them, and each group said its members provided positive feedback on the new agreements.
Administrators said the new contracts will be beneficial to the school district.
“We do have good relationships with both unions that we want to continue to foster,” said Justin Crawford, director of educational support and human resources. “We feel like the better environment we can create for our employees and be the district of choice, the better it is for our stakeholders and our students because if we can have better benefits, better efficiency and (keep) costs down, then we can transfer that on into raises and salaries.”
In other business Tuesday:
• New members David Weaver and Donnie Greenlee were sworn in after having won their two seats in the April 5 election. They succeed Sharrock Dermott and Michael Joseph, who did not seek reelection.
• Board members returned Jeff Koch to the position of president. The vote was 4-3, with Koch, Derek Gander, Brent Jordan and John Hird supporting the nomination.
The remaining three votes, from Rylee Hartwell, Weaver and Greenlee, supported Hartwell for president.
The board voted 4-3 to name Gander as the vice president over Hartwell, with votes split the same way.
• An update was presented on the construction of Dover Hill Elementary School, where work such as framing, masonry, waterproofing and roofing is underway. The school is projected to be complete in time for classes to begin there in January 2023 after the holiday break.
“Progress is going very well,” said Aaron Hight, with Crossland Construction. “Construction is moving along perfectly on schedule.”
• The board approved the $481,250 purchase of Chromebooks for the seventh and ninth grades.
• The board also approved a bid from Play By Design Inc. in the amount of $418,360.52 for playground equipment, basketball goals, shade structures and turf at two locations at the new Dover Hill Elementary School; and a bid from Open Systems of Cleveland in the amount of $123,333 for networking equipment for Dover Hill.
