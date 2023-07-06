The Joplin Board of Education recently approved a preliminary budget for the 2023-24 academic year, which began on July 1, that calls for $110.1 million in revenue and $110.3 million in expenditures.
The district budget for the 2022-23 school year, which ended June 30, called for about $102.6 million in revenues and $125.5 million in spending. Administrators said at the time that the difference between revenue and expenditures was largely due to construction projects at Dover Hill and Kelsey Norman elementary schools, both of which have since been completed.
Projected expenditures anticipate raises for all staff members for the fiscal year, plus increases in health and dental plan coverage, according to Shelly Toft, chief financial officer. Utility costs also skyrocketed in the past year or are expected to increase during the coming year, so allowances have been made for more funding for electricity, water, natural gas and gasoline bills, she said.
More than half of the district's revenue, or 54%, comes from local sources, Toft said. The majority of that comes from assessed property taxes. For the 2024 fiscal year, taxes on real and personal property is projected to bring in nearly $39.2 million, an increase of about 4%, she said.
Sales tax revenue from Proposition C, which is collected at the state level and distributed to school districts based on average daily attendance, is projected to remain relatively flat at $10.3 million, she said.
State funds account for about 27% of district revenue; because the state is fully funding its education formula for the 2023-24 year, Joplin expects to receive about $24.1 million, Toft said.
Finally, about 16% of district revenue comes from federal sources, including COVID-19 relief funding that has been awarded to school districts across the country for the past several years due to the pandemic. Joplin anticipates a little more than $6 million this year in COVID-19 relief funding, called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER.
The lion's share of employee salaries and benefits, which represents about 80% of district expenditures, doesn't come from those funds, Toft said in response to a question from board member David Weaver.
"The decisions we've made for salaries and operating expenses are coming out of recurring funds; we're not relying on ESSER money to hire positions," said Weaver, who serves on the board's finance committee. "In other words, when the money runs out, we're not having to figure out how to pay the bills."
