The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday approved $400,000 for the testing of lead in schools' water as part of a $5.25 million capital outlay budget for the 2023-24 academic year.
Lead testing is now required of public school districts across the state after Gov. Mike Parson last summer signed legislation that also mandates that schools install filters if lead concentrations exceed a certain threshold. Scientists and physicians say there is no safe level of lead in human blood.
"It is a safety issue," said Dave Pettit, the district's facilities director, in presenting the budget to the board for approval. "I'm glad that we find ourselves with Joplin Schools to be able to absorb that (cost) and take care of our kids."
The law, called the Get the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act, requires schools to provide drinking water with a lead concentration below 5 parts per billion beginning in fiscal year 2024, which begins in June. It asks that schools prioritize early childhood, kindergarten and elementary school buildings in updating and filtering drinking water outlets.
Before students return to classes each August, schools must test their water for lead and make all results and any cleanup plans available on their website, the law states. Any school with water that tests below 5 parts per billion will be allowed to test every five years afterward.
The law exempts school buildings constructed after Jan. 4, 2014, from being required to install, maintain or replace filters. In Joplin, that would include the new Dover Hill Elementary School, which opened to students and staff last month.
Pettit said the district must do an initial testing of all its sites, and buildings with water that tests above 5 parts per billion must be retested after remediation. For the first rounds of testing, he said he will likely put out a request for proposals from companies that do such work rather than having the district buy its own testing equipment.
The school district also is exploring the possibility of working with surrounding districts to "get a package deal" on lead testing with existing companies, said Matt Harding, assistant superintendent of operations.
The law allows a school district to seek reimbursement from federal sources for costs associated with expenses related to testing or installing filters. Lawmakers last year allocated $27 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds for that purpose.
