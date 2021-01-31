Junge Field in Joplin will be getting a new video scoreboard this summer, paid for with revenue from advertisers buying space on the scoreboard itself.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday approved a purchase from Nevco Sports LLC, based in Illinois, of a video scoreboard that will be almost 18 feet high by 41 feet wide at a cost of $243,741.70.
Sign Designs, of Joplin, will work with Nevco to install the new scoreboard at a separate installation cost of $70,658.
Matt Hiatt, the Joplin School District's athletic director, said the new scoreboard will be installed starting the second week of May and should be operational before the start of the next football season.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations of the district, said the costs for the new scoreboard and a planned expansion of the Junge Field press box to house the students and staff needed to operate the scoreboard will be paid for with proceeds from advertising on the scoreboard and press box.
Sachetta said the district has signed commitments from a number of local companies and others and is completing other advertising agreements.
He didn’t reveal any of the advertisers at Tuesday’s meeting, saying he hoped to reveal all the advertisers at one time.
“What we’re happy to say is as of today, we’ve secured through signatures $550,000 of advertising agreements to go toward the video scoreboard and the press box expansion,” Sachetta told the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday. “We have sold the press box, the top billing on the scoreboard and all the spots on the board except for the bottom two small boxes on the right. And we have a meeting tomorrow with another potential advertiser and hopefully we will get these last two spots filled.”
Sachetta said he will be back before the board in February with a proposed contract to run electrical service to the new video board and the press box. He said he anticipates that contract to run about $40,000 and come from the advertising proceeds.
In December, Sachetta said the district’s goal was to sell $850,000 worth of advertising to cover costs of approximately $800,000 for the new video scoreboard and the expansion of the press box.
On Tuesday Sachetta said the district was on its way to meeting its advertising goal and that it appears the costs for the video scoreboard will come in slightly lower than expected, depending on how the electrical service bid comes in next month.
In other business, the board voted to expand the architectural contract with Corner Greer and Associates to include designing the Junge Field press box expansion.
Corner Greer and Associates is the architect for the construction of the new Dover Hill Elementary School and the expansion and improvements to Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
