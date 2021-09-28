Rosemarie Saragusa has been driving a school bus in Joplin since January 2000, but driving a bus these days is much more stressful than it has been in past years.
“It’s really busy. It’s kind of all over the place these days,” Saragusa said after Tuesday’s Joplin Board of Education meeting. “Every day is changing, everything you thought you knew doesn’t happen now. Normally, we’d do two routes in the morning, two routes in the afternoon.
“There are some drivers doing upward of four or five routes in the morning and four or five in the afternoon, not getting done until 6 p.m. Say the high school gets out at 3:40, you’re talking about sometimes students don’t get picked up until about 4:20 p.m.”
Dr. Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations, said the bus driver shortage is a national phenomenon and the district needed to come up with some kind of plan to address it. He said the district lost 41 drivers after the 2020-2021 school year, an unusually high number.
“I would say normally probably 25 to 30 leave on a given year, and that’s been happening for the past several years,” Sachetta said. “So that’s another thing we want to try to improve upon.”
Board members took action Tuesday to try to work to alleviate that stress and get more drivers into district buses while giving the drivers already working for the district incentive to stay.
The board approved an increase in pay and number of working days available to drivers, and it will offer incentives for recruiting new drivers.
The pay increase will be between 9% and 12%, depending on where the driver stands on the bus driver pay scale.
Step one drivers — those just starting out or in the first year or so working at the district — will see their pay increase Oct. 2 from $16.03 per hour to $17.53 per hour, a bump up of $1.50 an hour. The other 20 steps in the pay scale will see increases of between $1.60 and $1.90 per hour.
Sachetta said raises in a normal year for drivers can range from 2% to 4%.
Drivers also will get four additional days for professional development and offered them 14 additional work days during the Christmas holiday and spring break, times when drivers are normally idle and not being paid.
The incentives measure is for people referring drivers to the district when those drivers are hired and work a certain period of time. It also offers safe driving bonuses of $250 per quarter.
Sachetta said the raises and increase available work days were permanent changes, while the incentives will be reviewed at the end of the school year.
Total maximum cost to the district is $253,980 including the incentive program.
If the incentive program is discontinued at the end of the year, that would save the district $56,250.
Board member Rylee Hartwell said he felt the district was moving in the right direction.
“For our district, this was a win tonight,” Hartwell said. “I think it’s also important to recognize that we haven’t arrived, we still have work to do. It’s very important we continue to grow our efforts to keep our bus drivers and to pay them in a very competitive manner.”
Saragusa said she and the handful of drivers who attended the board meeting with her were happy to see the board work to address the needs of their department.
“I think there are still a lot of things they need to do for the bus drivers,” she said, “but one step at a time, so I think it’ll definitely help.”
In other business, the board approved a change order for the Dover Hill Elementary school project.
The change order would add $13,813 to the project by replacing low-flow toilets and other plumbing fixtures with higher flow devices.
School officials said low-flow fixtures in other schools have caused maintenance problems.
The board also heard from Aaron Hight, with Crossland Construction, that the addition to the Kelsey Norman school is almost complete.
Hight said workers were putting the final touches on the exterior this week and that the contractor was working on punch-list issues before turning the completed building over to the district.
A ribbon-cutting for the completed project is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.