The Joplin Board of Education last week approved $2.9 million for the second year of professional development programs for both certified and classified staff, but not before one board member questioned whether classified staff should be given the same opportunities as certified staff through these programs.
Under the plan as approved, all employees, excluding substitutes, will have the opportunity during the 2022-23 academic year to participate in a variety of professional development programs relevant to their position. Employees can receive up to $2,000 from the district as compensation for completion of the programs.
The plan was first launched in January, and most employees — 97% of both certified and classified staff — participated, said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services. Certified staff took courses in basic training for learning management systems or how to write assessments, for example, while classified staff had courses offered in technology and safety techniques, she said.
That first year cost the district a little more than $2.6 million, Mwangi said. Both it and the second year of programs approved by the board last week are made possible by federal coronavirus relief funds.
Mwangi said nearly 90% of staff, when surveyed, found the programs "very valuable" or "valuable." She said administrators will work over the summer to tweak the programs before employees return in the fall.
Most board members approved of continuing the professional development plan for a second year.
"I like the fact that this is not 'one size fits all,' that our staff and employees are able to pick which sections are relevant for them so they can work on areas they see as beneficial or needed," board President Jeff Koch said.
Board member John Hird, citing concerns with fiscal responsibility and academic achievement, questioned why classified staff were receiving the same opportunities as certified staff.
"I like the idea of investing in our teachers with training, with the idea that there's connective tissue, that it affects our students and it improves the learning experience," he said. "I would invest in classified (staff) in a different manner, but not in this program, because you're not going to see a direct correlation back to the students, and their scores and their learning."
Kerry Sachetta, the incoming superintendent, disputed the idea that classified staff aren't essential to students' academic achievement.
"Everybody that works in the operations department and human resources and everything else is here to support the classroom," he said. "I would submit that the operations departments' importance is very important. How well they do their job and how effectively they do their job does support the classroom, obviously."
Hird also floated the idea of delaying implementation of the second year for 12 months to give administrators time to gauge whether the first year of professional development for employees had an effect on students' academic achievement, including their standardized test scores.
"I don't know what the hurry is on this one," he said. "I personally would not be in favor of it because of the timing. I think we should see if there's a value from investment" from the first year.
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved funding the second year while also tasking Mwangi to return next month with any available data that shows the effectiveness of the first year.
