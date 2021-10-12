The questions were numerous from members of the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday night at a work session focusing on an education collaborative proposal involving Missouri Southern State University and the Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City school districts.
But overall, board members seemed to be excited about the opportunities provided by the MOSO CAPS, or Center for Advanced Professional Studies, program.
“It’s a wonderful idea; it’s an absolutely wonderful idea,” said board member Brent Jordan after the special meeting. “This is a great opportunity for our kids, but we already have great opportunities for our kids, so I don’t want to affect that area. I want to be very careful in making sure that we’re not diminishing the effectiveness of our Franklin Tech program in supporting this, and there are other things as well. That’s my big concerns.”
The board was first introduced to the program in a presentation by Suzanne Hull, program director from Missouri Southern, at the regular September board meeting.
This special work session gave board members a chance to ask questions they had developed after that first presentation.
Board President Jeff Koch said a vote on the program is on the agenda for the next regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
“I’ve still got some questions,” Koch said. “I need to go through some documents I just got before we started. I want to make sure I understand it, make sure I’m fully informed.”
CAPS costs
The Center for Advanced Placement is a national model for collaborations among local school districts, higher education and industry, according to Missouri Southern.
The MOSO CAPS program proposal is unique in that, while it would be the 75th in the nation, it would be the first housed on a college campus. CAPS programs are typically located on high school campuses. In Southwest Missouri, Neosho and Monett each have a CAPS program.
The program at Southern would accept up to 120 students the first year, 59 from Joplin, 35 from Webb City and 26 from Carl Junction.
Estimated cost for the first year of the program is $299,760, with $79,500 being covered by Missouri Southern.
Joplin’s share of the costs is $147,382, while Webb City would pay $87,430 and Carl Junction, $64,948.
Koch said one concern he has is that the cost is fixed, whether Joplin has one student sign up for the CAPS program or fills all 59 of its allotted slots.
“That’s a tough one because if we have one kid, is it worth $150,000 for that one kid?” he said. “Probably not. Is it worth $150,000 for 59 kids? That’s not a bad price.”
Most of the cost would be born by the district. The classes are dual credit, meaning they count for high school and college credit. That means students will be responsible to pay college tuition for the college credit, although that cost is at a discount.
The price is $50 per credit hour for students in the CAPS program, or $150 a semester and $300 per school year for six college credit hours.
That compares to a regular cost at MSSU of $289 per credit hour for classes.
Experiential education
Hull, the CAPS program director at Missouri Southern, said CAPS classes are different from other dual credit classes and other technical center classes in a number of ways.
“Our technical centers, they are career specific technical programs ... very specific content,” Hull said. “For us, it’s all about the experience. It’s truly experiential learning. It’s the students working with industry partners, being in our simulation labs like in our health sciences program on campus. They’re going to be partnered with an industry partner three days a week. They’ll have course content on the college campus two days a week.”
Classes will be offered in three areas or strands, Hull said. These include a human services strand, including classes in teacher education, psychology, social work, law enforcement and other areas; a health sciences strand where students can experience the medical field and work on specific areas in medical technology; and a business strand where students can experience marketing and entrepreneurship.
Students in each strand will start the first semester with a boot camp, learning so-called soft skills, including how to conduct an interview and how to behave in the college and work environments, then move to intro classes in each strand.
“The public needs to know that Missouri Southern is a community partner, first and foremost,” Hull said. “But we also put the students first, so this opportunity is going to allow the students the chance to experience a career path that they’re interested in and if they decide their junior year they go into the business strand and they’re like ‘this isn’t for me, maybe I’m interested in human services,’ their senior year, they will not have wasted four years of college pursuing a business degree when they really wanted to go into teacher education all along.”
Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss said, pending board approval, plans are to start informing students and parents about the program and enrolling them next spring with classes starting in the fall semester of 2022.
