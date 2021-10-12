Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.