The Joplin Board of Education earlier this week narrowly approved a resolution opposing school choice bills currently circulating in the Missouri Legislature.
The resolution opposes private and for-profit companies educating students without the oversight of an elected school board of taxpayers within the district, opposes schools that receive public funds and are allowed to selectively enroll or disenroll students, and supports holding schools that receive public funds to the same accountability measures as public schools.
It was provided to the board for consideration by the Missouri Schools Boards' Association and was approved on a 4-3 vote during a board meeting earlier this week. In favor of it were board President Sharrock Dermott and members Lori Musser, Debbie Fort and Michael Joseph; against were members Brent Jordan, Derek Gander and Jeff Koch.
Legislation currently being debated by lawmakers would allow charter schools in any municipality with a population greater than 30,000; establish programs to fund students' education savings accounts; remove certain students taking virtual classes from counting toward their local school district's enrollment; and establish a recall petition process for school board members.
"That could be chaotic at best for our schools," Superintendent Melinda Moss said of the recall process, "not to mention some of the transfer of public tax dollars which go to support our schools end up being diverted to corporate entities and different groups, some of which are out of state that have no accountability within the state of Missouri."
These bills, often grouped under the term "school choice," would "divert public funds to private entities, charter schools and virtual vendors" and would be "disastrous for public education," Moss said. She urged the board to adopt the resolution opposing them, noting that resolutions are "messages to our elected officials" and reminding board members that advocacy is part of their role.
But Jordan, who serves as the board's vice president, said the pandemic has changed many things in education. For example, schools now have more of an opportunity to offer virtual instruction, snow days may no longer be necessary and students don't spend as much time congregating in hallways, he said.
"Another thing I think that has come out because of COVID is the need for parents to have a choice about how their son or daughter is going to be educated," he said.
Jordan used as an example a Joplin parent who had contacted board members to say that their high school student needed to be in class every day, as opposed to following the split schedule that Joplin High School has been using since August.
"That parent, in my opinion, should have the opportunity to seek other educational avenues if one has been taken away from them," he said. "And parents should be able to do that without facing a financial hardship or burden.
"I wholeheartedly know that charter schools are going to be financially devastating to (public) schools, but at the same time, I think that the rights for parents to be able to have that decision-making trumps that," he said.
Koch agreed, saying, "I think we should let the competition make us better."
But Musser had concerns about where public funds would go under such legislation.
"My tax dollars I want to stay here in Joplin," she said. "I don't want them funding (schools in) St. Louis or Kansas City. That's another reason I support this (resolution)."
Dermott, the board president, said he believes in freedom of choice "in just about everything." But he also expressed concerns that current bills would offer public money to all educational entities without also requiring them to be held to the same measures of accountability.
"My concern is consistent with the resolution, and that is when we're going to allow people that freedom of choice, shouldn't there be ... standards placed for all so we're all on the same level playing field competing for those federal and state dollars?" he said.
