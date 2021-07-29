The Joplin School Board will spend $70,000 on a consultant to help the school district develop both a new strategic plan and a communications and marketing plan, both of which have been identified as a priority by board members.
The contract with Marc Maness, who worked in the Springfield School District for 18 years before becoming an independent consultant, was unanimously approved by the board earlier this week. Maness previously was hired by the school board under former Superintendent Norm Ridder to develop the district's five-year strategic plan that was adopted in March 2016.
"The district has a significant investment in building a positive climate and culture through a robust and relevant strategic plan," current Superintendent Melinda Moss said in documentation provided to the board. "Attending to stakeholder voice through human-centered design for student, parent, community and staff feedback will be a crucial school improvement component."
Maness' current proposal calls for development of a strategic plan based on "a foundation of accurate data and input." Input from district and community stakeholders would be gathered over the next two months through one-on-one interviews, focus groups representing different audiences and online surveys, according to the proposal.
"We do extensive stakeholder research," Maness told the board this week during a video call. "We make sure that we capture voices accurately."
Maness said the strategic plan would have distinct measures for everything from academic tests to teacher support, by which stakeholders could assess success. It also would include specific action plans designed to support each goal.
Another piece of the plan would be a vision, or an eye to the future, he said. That work, largely to be based on input from board members, would be conducted through December.
Maness' proposal aims to have a final strategic plan ready to present to the board by April, with details on how to communicate that plan to the public by May.
Board member Rylee Hartwell said he was involved in Maness' research groups during the consultant's work years ago on the 2016 strategic plan.
"He understands Joplin; he understands this community," he said of Maness. "And I think he's well poised to move us forward in our strategic plan to make the district even better."
The 2016 plan, dubbed "3 to Achieve," emphasized student readiness, learner support, and effectiveness and efficiency. It was developed by Maness with input from district staff, parents, students and community members through focus groups, surveys and public forums.
