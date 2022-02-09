As part of a periodic review, changes most likely will be coming to the Joplin School District’s COVID-19 plan at the Board of Education's meeting Feb. 22.
The board discussed many of those changes at a work session Tuesday night.
Jeff Koch, board president, said the board is required to review the plan frequently and that the changes are part of the review process.
“We met in December and made an update, and this is another of those updates,” Koch said. “The idea is to make sure we’re doing the things we’re saying we’re doing and we’re giving the appropriate amount of attention to the environment as it is today.”
Koch said most people ask him about masks when they talk to him about the school’s plans for dealing with the pandemic.
He said the new plan continues to allow voluntary mask-wearing everywhere but on school buses, and mask-wearing on buses might not be required after the middle of March, barring a change in federal regulations.
“And that’s because the federal government has given us transportation funding and that funding is based on if we follow their rules,” Koch said. “Masks are still required on buses, according to federal rules, so whether we like it or not, we’ve taken their money, so we either give their money back or we follow along. All of this expires on March 18, so six more weeks, then spring break and maybe it’s over.”
Koch said the Joplin Health Department has stopped contact tracing but that the school district still does limited tracing so if a child in a class tests positive for the virus, the district can contact that child’s classmates and parents to let them know to look out for symptoms.
The biggest change discussed was removing all references to the health department in the district’s plan.
“That’s because of the lawsuit in Cole County that said health departments can’t issue rules because they’re not elected,” Koch said. “We met to make sure we’re compliant with the judge’s order, we’re compliant with directives from the state and even the CDC.”
Another issue discussed was the possibility of giving teachers back some of the sick leave they might have had to use because of COVID-19 infections.
Staff members reported to the board that some teachers and other staffers had used much of their sick leave when they came down with COVID-19 and then children in the household came down with the virus.
Board member Brent Jordan said he’d be in favor of administrators coming up with a plan to give some sick days back to teachers and staff members.
In addition, some teachers or staff members had to stay home during the worst of the omicron outbreak when day care operations had to shut down, leaving employees without anyone to watch their children.
“We’re going to look at sick days to see what we can do,” Koch said. “The staff has been phenomenal. We don't want them to come to school if they're sick. I think that’s the overarching message. We don’t want anyone to come to school if they are sick. If you’re sick, stay home; that’s kids, that’s parents, that’s staff, that’s everybody.”
Koch said the board vote on the changes to the plan most likely will be made its regular meeting two weeks from Tuesday.
"We’ll meet in two weeks and work the rest of this out, and I’m hoping at that point it’s just a 7-0 vote to formalize what we came up with,” he said.
