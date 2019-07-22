Following a Monday night work-session discussion of a recent recommendation to consolidate Columbia and West Central schools, the Joplin Board of Education expects to consider that proposal during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
As of Monday night, Tuesday night's agenda did not contain an action item on the recommendation by the district’s long-term facilities committee to combine the two schools into one building to be constructed at a new location. But school officials said the proposal could be added as an amendment to the agenda the night of the meeting.
“I expect us to either accept or decline the facilities committee’s recommendation — or suggest our own,” said Sharrock Dermott, the board's president.
The facilities committee last month recommended that the district combine West Central and Columbia, its two oldest elementary schools, into one building at a new site to serve 450 students at an estimated cost of $19.6 million.
Other options considered by the committee were combining the two schools at the current West Central site, 1001 W. Seventh St., to serve 450 students for an estimated $18.5 million, renovating Columbia and building an addition at its current site to serve 300 students for an estimated $15.2 million, and razing Columbia and building a new school on the property to serve 300 students for an estimated $15.3 million.
The committee has said its recommendation is intended to promote safety and equity among the district’s elementary school campuses and alleviate a number of issues at the old schools, such as inadequate classroom size and noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Issues at Columbia
It also would address structural problems that have been identified at Columbia as a result of poor soil conditions and mining features on the property, which have led to cracks in the walls of both the original school structure and the new community safe room as well as a separating of the walls from the floor in the original structure. A recent report from Tappana Ondrick Structural Engineers noted that the cracks could “compromise the structural integrity of the building” in the near future and has given the building a two-year window of usage for safety reasons.
Dermott said it is primarily for that reason that he wants the school board to move quickly on the committee’s recommendation, which also asks the board to submit a bond issue to pay for any new construction for voter approval in April 2020.
“We have an engineers’ report that says we have two years to make a decision concerning the occupancy of Columbia in its current state,” he said. “If the decision is made (to pursue new construction to replace Columbia), I think it will take all of that time to get a new school in place.”
Board members overwhelmingly said they understand the structural issues presented at Columbia, and that they recognize the need to act quickly.
“I think we all agree that that building is not adequate or acceptable for our students,” said Lori Musser, who was Columbia’s principal before her election to the board. “I was there for many years; it was my second home. I know every inch of that building, and I love that building. But I would sit in my office, and every day, I would check those cracks.
“I always felt bad for our children. They had good teachers and they had what they needed, but when you look at other buildings in the district, I felt like our kids weren’t treated as well because of what they (lacked at that school),” she said.
Board member Michael Joseph questioned whether the district could stabilize the Columbia safe room and school structure without proceeding with the rest of the recommendations.
“Maybe that’s something that needs to be done now and move forward with building a new school later,” he said. “If it’s unsafe … it seems like you should be jumping all over that.”
The district has estimated that it could cost approximately $1 million to try to keep the structures from moving more but that there would be no guarantee that such a fix would stop the movement. It also wouldn’t address any other concerns identified by the facilities committee, district officials said.
Eliminating trailers
School officials also pushed back on what they said was a frequently voiced concern from the community that larger schools would contribute to a drop in students’ academic performance.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said there is no industrywide standard on what constitutes a “small school” versus a "large school.”
She pointed to research that suggests a school of 450 students is on the larger end of a small school, as well as research that suggests the student-teacher ratio in individual classrooms contributes more significantly to student performance than the size of the school. Joplin will continue to strive for a 20:1 ratio and currently averages a ratio of approximately 23:1, she said.
Moss also provided data showing the schools’ performance on the 2018 Missouri Assessment Program, as 2019 results are not yet available from the state. Columbia and West Central scores in math and English language arts were average, falling in the middle to lower tier of Joplin’s elementary schools.
“Overall, we’re pretty homogeneous, and there’s not a strong correlation at all between school size and student achievement,” she said. “The ‘smaller doing better’ doesn’t pan out in Joplin.”
The committee has also recommended that an addition to be built at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, 1323 E. 28th St., for $2.875 million. The new portion would add classrooms and office space to replace modular units that are still in place there; trailers are also used for classroom and program space at Columbia.
“I personally don’t like kids in modular units,” Dermott said. “It’s not to suggest you cannot be taught well in a modular unit … but I don’t believe the Joplin School District needs modular units. I believe we should expect something better.”
About the bond issue
The Joplin School District has the bonding capacity to seek a bond issue of $22 million to $25 million from voters in the April 2020 election, if the Board of Education chooses to pursue it. The bond issue would keep the district’s tax levies the same, but it would extend the length of time that taxpayers would pay those rates.
The district currently has an operating levy of $2.78 and a debt-service levy of 91 cents for a total of $3.69 per $100 assessed valuation; the owner of a $100,000 home pays approximately $700 annually in school taxes.
