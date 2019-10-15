The Joplin School District plans to contract with Crossland Construction Co. to build a new elementary school to replace the aging Columbia and West Central schools.
A contract to name Crossland as the project's construction manager was approved Tuesday night by the Board of Education during a special session. The construction company, based in Columbus, Kansas, was selected for the position by the board last month from a pool of five candidates. The recommendation was made by a committee consisting of seven district employees, two community members and one board representative.
It's the second public step the board has taken recently to develop plans to build one new elementary school for pupils currently attending Columbia and West Central, which are Joplin's two oldest elementary schools. The board in August had chosen Corner, Greer and Associates/DLR Architects as the project's architectural firm.
Administrators have said both Columbia and West Central have issues such as small classroom sizes, noncompliance with some Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and inadequate space for programs and services. Columbia also has problems stemming from leftover mining features and poor soil conditions that have led to a shifting and settling of the building, cracks in some of the walls and a pulling away of some walls from the floor, administrators say.
The project also would construct an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, which the district has said is in need of space for programs and services.
The total cost is estimated at around $19.6 million. To pay for the project, the board will submit to voters in April 2020 a bond issue that would generate revenue of $22 million to $25 million. If approved, the bond issue would keep the district’s levy at the current rate of $3.69 per $100 assessed valuation and extend the length of time that taxpayers pay that rate.
Still to be determined is where a new elementary school could be built. District officials have recommended a new site over the properties where Columbia and West Central currently sit, although they have acknowledged it might be difficult to find such a location in the northwest part of Joplin.
"It's a developed area," said Sharrock Dermott, the board's president. "There's not a lot of open acreage to build a school."
A handful of properties — the locations of which have not been made public — are under consideration, and the architects and construction manager are likely to review them to help determine their suitability for a construction project, Dermott said.
"They'll have input as to how a particular site would affect the budget," he said.
School officials could bring a recommendation of a location to the board for approval as early as the November meeting, said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations. Such a vote would take place in a closed meeting, as allowed by state law, before being released to the public.
