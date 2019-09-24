Students in Franklin Technology Center's HVAC/R program are getting some equipment upgrades.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday night approved a purchase of nearly $100,000 for several items of equipment for the program. Approximately $34,800 of the total cost will come from the school district's 2020 budget. The remaining amount will be paid by a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Items to be purchased include field tool sets, refrigeration training systems, frequency drive trainers, and inverter heat and air units. Dave Rockers, director of Franklin Tech, said some of that equipment currently in use by students was donated in the aftermath of the 2011 tornado and is due to be replaced.
The board also recognized Jack Carter, a Joplin High School senior who recently won the 2019 Silver Award in the HVAC/R contest at the SkillsUSA national championship.
The championship is full of competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation, district officials said. More than 6,400 students participated in the 2019 competition in 103 fields.
In other business, the board approved:
• A $26,141 bid from Springfield Striping & Sealing, the lowest of three bids submitted, for asphalt work on the parking lots at North Middle School and Memorial Education Center.
"We're trying to go through a year-by-year process of addressing some of our asphalt driveways as well as parking areas that continue to degrade," said Dave Pettit, facilities director. "We're looking at trying to take a concerted effort each and every year for the next several years to continue that on a rotating basis."
• A handful of policy changes, including one that lifts some restrictions on visible tattoos and piercings for employees.
