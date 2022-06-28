For the first time in more than two years, students will have to pay for lunches at Joplin schools, and parents who think they might qualify for free and reduced-price lunches for their children are encouraged to fill out the forms and apply for the program.
The Joplin Board of Education, at its regular board meeting Tuesday night, approved a 5-cent price hike for most student meals, bringing the price in the coming year for an elementary school lunch to $1.90, a middle school lunch to $2.05 and a high school lunch to $2.25.
For the past two years, the federal government has provided school districts across the nation with extra money to make breakfast and lunch free to all school programs, but that program ended this year and was not renewed by Congress.
“The government waivers are expiring at the beginning of the school year, so no more free lunch,” said Rick Kenkel, director of child nutrition services. “I felt it was important with the rising food cost and labor cost that we take a minimal nickel price increase to the paying students in the district.”
Kenkel said he was working to get the word out to parents who haven’t had to fill out the forms for free and reduced-price lunches for two years to make sure they turn in forms this year.
He said the district was keeping breakfast free to all students and would support that through the operational budget.
“Any student in the district will continue to have a free meal offered to them in the morning,” Kenkel said. “I truly believe the day starts with breakfast. If we’ve got a hungry student, they’re not going to learn. They’re going to be having stomach pains and going to the nurse office frequently, and they’re not ready to be actively engaged in learning.”
The board also approved the district budget for the coming 2022-23 school year, which calls for about $102.6 million in revenues and $125.5 million in spending.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations and the superintendent as of Friday of this week, said it looks like there’s a budget deficit, but that’s mostly because of the Dover Hill and Kelsey Norman school construction projects and a district decision to refinance some older bond issues.
Sachetta said the funds for the 2020 bond issue that is financing the elementary construction projects came in during previous fiscal years and that about $19.5 million remains to be spent.
He said the district has been holding $11.8 million needed to pay for the refinancing of those older bonds and that amount is due to be paid out in March 2023.
The board also approved the purchase of furniture and other items for the Dover Hill school at a cost of $529,475, which was well under the $992,250 that was budgeted for the purchase. That cost will be paid from the 2020 bond proceeds.
