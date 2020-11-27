Joplin High School will soon receive new audiovisual equipment to replace a system that administrators say can no longer be serviced locally.
The high school, when it opened six years ago, was built with a Crestron audiovisual system in the performing arts center, black box theater and gymnasiums. But the system now has "performance issues," and no local vendors authorized to service it, said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations.
"We really don't have many good options," he told the Joplin Board of Education at its meeting earlier this week.
District staff said they had put the project out to bid multiple times, both for the options of repairing the current system and for replacing it. Because of the financial burdens of being a certified Crestron provider, those vendors are largely located in bigger cities, such as Kansas City, St. Louis and Wichita, making any trips to Joplin for service "fairly expensive," said Aaron Brown, a technology specialist with the district.
As a result, the board approved the $66,249 purchase of a new audiovisual system, a QSC brand, for the high school from Total Electronics Contracting, of Joplin.
Citing a desire to avoid installing another product that won't be able to be serviced in a few years, board members asked the district to ensure that the purchase of the new equipment would cover a warranty and service options for a period of time.
"I'm fine with getting rid of Crestron because that high-dollar stuff changes every couple of years and then you can't service it, but I want to make sure we're not stepping in something that we're not going to be happy with," board member Michael Joseph said.
Brown said at least one version of the bid from TEC for the new equipment included a one-year parts and labor warranty. Eric Pitcher, the district's technology director, said he would confirm those details with the vendor.
The $66,249 purchase will be paid from the district's capital outlay budget.
"We can cover this because ... we have saved funds on other projects that the board has approved that came in under what was budgeted," Superintendent Melinda Moss said. "We're paying for this completely out of the savings of the other projects, so this is not raising your capital outlay expenditures overall."
