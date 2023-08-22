Joplin taxpayers will pay the same rate in school property taxes this year as they did last year.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday set the tax levy for the 2023-24 academic year at $3.66 per $100 of assessed valuation, a rate unchanged from the prior year. The owner of a $100,000 home will continue to pay $695.40 in annual school taxes on real estate.
Of the total levy, $2.91 is allocated to the district's general fund and 75 cents is allocated to the debt-service fund.
School officials project that at a 93% collection rate, the levy will generate more than $42.7 million in revenue for the district, including more than $1.9 million in new revenue. Nearly $1.5 million in new revenue is expected to come from taxes on new construction, property improvements and personal property increases, according to figures from Shelly Toft, the district's chief financial officer. More than $478,000 in new revenue is expected to come from reassessments.
Property taxes make up one of the primary sources of revenue for the school district. The other major source is state funding, which is dependent on student attendance. State law and state education officials so far have allowed districts to use daily attendance rates from before the COVID-19 pandemic began in calculating appropriations.
Toft said the school district is making a renewed effort this year to improve attendance rates.
"Based on our attendance from last year, we would see a decrease of $2.4 million from the state this year if we were not allowed to continue to use our prior, pre-COVID attendance numbers, so that's something that we have to keep in the back of our minds in the future," she said.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved the $52,155 purchase of 45 MacBook Airs for teachers, to be paid from the 2023-24 technology budget.
• Approved the $164,709 purchase of a new lift school bus from Midwest Transit Bus, to be paid from the 2023-24 capital outlay budget.
• Authorized the closure of Bird Avenue in front of Junge Stadium through the approval of an $18,028 purchase for fencing, gates and bollards from Miller Fence. The property already has been vacated by the city of Joplin and ownership transferred to the district, according to board documents. School officials said the closure is for safety purposes, and it will prohibit vehicular traffic but allow pedestrian access. The purchase will be funded from the 2023-24 capital outlay budget.
