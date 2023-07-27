The Joplin Board of Education plans to test a new strategy of taking its business into the community by hosting some of its regular meetings in schools rather than at the administration building.
The decision to move from the current location inside Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl Ave., to a different school on a rotating basis was made by board members at a recent work session, board President Rylee Hartwell said.
"We think it's important because we want to meet our staff and our employees and our parents where they're at, and sometimes (at) the admin building here, the board (meeting) is not always convenient," he said.
The next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, will be at Jefferson Elementary School, 130 McKinley Ave.
For anyone who can't attend in person, board meetings held in Memorial Education Center are livestreamed on both Facebook and YouTube by JETHD, the high school television station. The meetings held in schools would be recorded and the recording uploaded the following morning, Hartwell said.
"We're very excited to do this," he said at the July board meeting earlier this week. "This is something that I've really thought is important."
At least one other area school district has experimented with rotating board meetings.
The Neosho Board of Education, many years ago, held its regular meetings in various schools across the district. That was before board President Jonathan Russell was elected, but he believes it was because the district did not at that time have a central office with a boardroom, he said.
Since a boardroom was established at the administration building, the board has consistently met there, Russell said. It is equipped with overhead projectors and microphones.
"I personally feel like it is a good set-up because anyone wanting to attend board meetings always knows where we will be meeting, and it is more convenient for our central office staff," he said in an email to the Globe. "Also, our board meets twice a month, which isn't typical of most school boards. Moving from place to place two times a month and setting up overhead projectors, etc., would be burdensome."
Hartwell clarified on Thursday that Joplin board members are exploring the idea of holding their monthly meeting at a different school every three months.
"We are going to make a determination after the first meeting (in August) and we will evaluate it," he said. "At this time, we are looking at every third month, but are open to change that and be adaptable."
