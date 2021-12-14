After several months of consideration, the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday night rejected the district’s participation in MOSO CAPS, a new academic program being offered in collaboration with Missouri Southern State University.
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a national model for collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry. It offers high school students, typically juniors and seniors, the opportunity to see life on a college campus while working toward a professional goal in local industry.
Missouri Southern’s CAPS program will begin in August 2022. Three fields of focus for courses have been identified as health sciences, human services and business/entrepreneurship. Participating students can receive up to three credit hours at MSSU per semester.
CAPS officials told the board Tuesday that financial commitment has been pledged to the program by Mercy, Liberty, Arvest Bank and Cardinal Scale.
The boards of the Webb City and Carl Junction school districts have already voted to participate in MOSO CAPS. Together, those two districts will contribute up to 61 students to participate each year, at a total cost of $87,430 for Webb City and $64,948 for Carl Junction.
At issue for several Joplin board members was the cost. The district would have been allotted 59 seats for students in the CAPS program. At a cost of $2,498 per student, that would cost the district $147,382 per year — a fee that would have to be paid regardless of whether all 59 seats are filled.
Concerned that all 59 seats might not be filled, board members last month asked administrators to survey prospective students at Joplin High School.
That survey, presented to board members Tuesday, found that of 226 sophomores and juniors who responded, 138 said MOSO CAPS sounded like something they would like to have the option of choosing in the upcoming year. Students also said they were most interested in the health sciences field, the survey shows.
Of 77 current seniors who responded to the survey, and who would not be eligible to enroll next year, a slight majority said MOSO CAPS wasn’t something that would have interested them. A slight majority also said they didn’t think such a program would have fit into their schedule of classes.
Board member Michael Joseph said CAPS would be an “unbelievable opportunity” for Joplin students.
“Missouri Southern is educating our students, giving them the opportunity to get college credits and putting them in work situations and getting them involved in the community, and I think it’s an outstanding opportunity,” he said, adding that he personally would fund the first five unfilled seats on behalf of the district.
Board member Sharrock Dermott, also the board’s vice president, said the program would help bring more community engagement to the school district.
“Our failure to engage in it, I fear our students may be left behind on future opportunities” that other districts may receive, he said.
But the survey wasn’t enough to sway some board members.
“If we only had 22 students (sign up), we’re still paying” for the 59 seats, board member Derek Gander said. “That’s the hangup that I have. We don’t have 59 (students) that are ready to sign right now.”
Board member John Hird said he was concerned that slightly more than half of the high school seniors who responded to the survey said they weren’t interested in CAPS. He dismissed the results from sophomores and juniors as “thoughts and ideas” from students who are still contemplating their upcoming academic years.
“It’s a logistical nightmare” to fill those 59 seats, he said.
