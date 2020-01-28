Course changes are coming to Joplin High School.
The Board of Education on Tuesday night approved, on first reading, a policy that would allow students participating in the A+ program to use A+ funds for courses they take for college credit while still in high school. The A+ Scholarship Program provides scholarship funds to eligible high school graduates who attend a participating public community college, or vocational or technical school.
The policy is proposed by the Missouri School Boards' Association to comply with a Missouri law that was amended by legislation passed during the 2019 legislative session.
The revised law directs the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to first disburse A+ funds to high school graduates who are attending community colleges or vocational or technical schools. Any remaining funds will be given to high school students enrolled in college credit courses, on the basis of financial need.
The policy requires a second and final reading at the board's next meeting.
Board members also approved three new courses for the high school.
Life Skills Art and Practical Living Skills will be added for students with an IEP, or individual education plan, in an attempt to get them to graduation day based on the number of credits they take.
"A couple of years ago, the federal government provided clarification on which students should and should not graduate with an IEP instead of credits," said Meghan Klosterman, director of special education. "As we move toward only graduating students with the most significant cognitive delays with an IEP, we have realized there are a couple of areas that we need to shore up. That is why we're adding courses."
A third course, Digital Art, will be added to the curriculum to beef up the art department, in which student enrollment is soaring. The course will "expose our students to the modern digital age and get them engaged with some technology and manipulation of images that we see in careers today," said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services.
