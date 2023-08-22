The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson Elementary School, 130 S. McKinley Ave.
The change in venue from the administration building is the board's attempt to conduct more of its business in the community.
Board members will start the meeting with a public hearing on the proposed total tax levy for 2023-24, which is $3.66, unchanged from last year, according to board documentation.
At a 93% collection rate, the levy would generate approximately $42,721,495 in tax revenue for the school district, board documents show.
