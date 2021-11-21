The Joplin Board of Education will decide Tuesday whether the school district will join Webb City and Carl Junction as part of the new MOSO CAPS program at Missouri Southern State University.
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a national model for collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry. It offers high school students, typically juniors and seniors, the opportunity to see life on a college campus while working toward a professional goal in local industry.
Missouri Southern’s CAPS program, to begin in August 2022, will be the 75th in the nation and the first housed on a college campus. Courses will evolve based on industry need, but three fields of focus have been identified as health sciences, human services and business/entrepreneurship, the university said. Participating students can receive up to three credit hours at MSSU per semester.
Joplin administrators said in documentation provided to the board that a number of area businesses have expressed an interest in working with MOSO CAPS students. They include Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Liberty, Arvest Bank, People’s Bank of Seneca, Cardinal Scale, Crossland Construction Co. and Edward Jones Investments.
The Webb City and Carl Junction school boards have already signed on for their districts to participate in the program. Together, those two districts will contribute up to 61 students to participate each year, at a total cost of $87,430 for Webb City and $64,948 for Carl Junction.
If the program is approved by the Joplin board, the school district will be allotted 59 seats for students. At a cost of $2,498 per student, that would cost the district $147,382 per year — a fee that would have to be paid regardless of whether all 59 seats are filled.
Administrators said in documentation that they don’t expect all 59 seats to be filled during the first year.
“As with any new program, we anticipate some growth years before that number of participating students is reached,” they said.
The CAPS program was initially conceived to be housed at the Launchpad, a downtown business and education center that was to be built in the former Joplin Public Library building on Main Street. With the departure over the summer of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce president, who was the primary force behind efforts to create the Launchpad space, the Joplin City Council earlier this month removed a funding proposal for the project from the upcoming April ballot. Community partners behind the project, including the university and the city of Joplin, have said they remain committed to the project.
In other business Tuesday, the board will:
• Review the 2020-21 audit report from Westbrook and Co.
• Consider a number of purchases for the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
• Approve the terms of the April 5 election, for which two three-year terms on the board will be open.
• Review renovations and additions to the press box at Junge Field.
• Consider participating in a solar energy pilot program through Liberty.
