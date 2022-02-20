Joplin School District employees could receive another two paid days of sick leave as the district searches for ways to ease concerns over absences related to COVID-19.
After a surge of COVID-19 and other winter illnesses that led many area school districts to cancel classes last month, the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will consider a proposal to grant two additional sick days to full- and part-time employees.
The federal government had mandated paid COVID-19 leave through Dec. 31, 2020. The school district had continued to provide paid COVID-19 leave through June 30, 2021, the end of the last fiscal year, but that policy was not extended into the current fiscal year.
If the proposed policy is approved, the two additional sick days would not be offered retroactively to the beginning of the fiscal year, but they would be available to all eligible employees for the remainder of this year and could be carried into the following year if unused.
The estimated cost to pay substitutes for two days of leave for all employees who require their position to be filled in their absence would be $190,384.
Administrators say district employees continue to be concerned about running out of paid sick leave due to COVID-19-related absences.
During one particularly bad week in January, when most area school districts temporarily closed due to staff shortages, the school district reported approximately 15% of its employees were absent before the district canceled classes for the remainder of the week.
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider:
• Approval of a calendar for the 2022-23 academic year that contains 170 student instruction days and nine professional development days for teachers. School would begin Aug. 22, 2022, and the last day of class would be May 26, 2023.
• Authorization of an updated COVID-19 plan for the district.
• The purchase of a Nevco scoreboard timing system and related software for Kaminsky Gymnasium at Joplin High School. The cost of the scoreboard system would be $45,928.27, not including installation. Expenditures would be reimbursed by advertising agreements that the district has secured.
• The $155,996.75 purchase of a Tyler Technologies software system for district school buses. Features of this system include an embedded time clock for drivers to clock in and out daily, a way for drivers to check their route for any buses they drive, and a lock feature for administrators.
