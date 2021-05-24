The Joplin School Board will consider repealing masking requirements that employees and students have followed all year.
Administrators on Tuesday will recommend that the district's mask mandate be lifted at the end of the school year. They said in documentation provided to the board that the status of COVID-19 and guidelines from federal health officials support lifting the mandate.
Specifically, supporting evidence includes:
• The district reported zero active COVID-19 cases among employees and students as of May 18.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised its guidance to say that fully vaccinated individuals can forgo masks.0
• The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for emergency use for children as young as 12.
"If approved, administration asks that patrons keep in mind that although the mask mandate is lifted, masks are encouraged and optional," administrators said in their documentation. "Parents may decide what is best for their families. Be mindful also that rules could change again if COVID cases spike in the community."
Masks have been required of employees and students at arrival and dismissal times, during the school day during times of proximity or the transitioning of classes, and on school buses.
Other COVID-19 safety precautions at Joplin schools have been eased in recent months, most notably the attendance schedule at Joplin High School.
The high school started classes in August with students on a split schedule, only attending in-person classes half of the time. Officials said the schedule was necessary because social distancing wasn't possible inside the school.
High school students began to be phased back in to fully in-person classes in March.
In other business Tuesday, the board will:
• Review negotiated agreements the Joplin National Education Association, the union that covers teachers, counselors and librarians, and the Joplin Education Support Professionals, the union that covers custodians, building engineers, bus drivers and maintenance employees.
• Consider a remodel project for the Junge Stadium press box.
• Approve employee salary schedules and other salary adjustments for the 2021-22 academic year.
• Consider rescinding the resolution it adopted in March 2020 to respond to the public health emergency of the pandemic.
