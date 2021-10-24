Two school programs could see equipment upgrades after Tuesday's meeting of the Joplin Board of Education.
The JetHD broadcasting program, for which courses are offered through Joplin High School and Franklin Technology Center, seeks to purchase lenses, viewfinders and zoom-focus controls to replace equipment currently in use. The original cameras were bought three years ago with a grant, administrators said in information provided to the board for the meeting.
"These new items will let us use the cameras for sporting events," administrators said. "The cameras shoot in the new 4K resolution and, paired with the proposed camera equipment, will provide a much clearer picture for broadcast."
The board will consider approval of the bid of $46,110 from B&H for the equipment. It was the lowest bid submitted. Three-quarters of the cost would be paid primarily through a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, with the remaining 25% coming from local district funds.
McKinley Elementary School seeks interactive flat panels from a single-source provider, Tierney Brothers, at a cost of $36,999. The panels would come with a service that would allow the main office to "communicate" with them to announce fire drills, intruder alerts and other news.
The panels also would allow a more collaborative classroom environment because they can connect with Chromebook devices, administrators said. Teachers could manage the board from anywhere in their classroom and also create and show content on the screen to their pupils.
The cost would be paid from designated federal funds.
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider:
• A proposal to declare four school buses and two properties, at 4002 Pennsylvania Ave. and 1430 Jackson Ave., as surplus.
• Renewal of licenses and software used across the school district.
• Updated policies on virtual courses and criminal background checks for employees.
• An agreement with Associates in Sign Language LLC to support services required by some individualized education programs.
• A bond refinancing proposal from Stifel Financial Corp.
In addition, representatives from Crossland Construction Co. will provide board members with an update on construction projects at Kelsey Norman Elementary School and the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
