Several Joplin schools will receive needed maintenance and repairs under capital projects worth nearly $470,000 that will be proposed for the Board of Education's approval on Tuesday.
Projects include:
• The replacement of the roof at the buildings, grounds and transportation office. The lowest of three bids submitted is from DMC General Contracting for $92,100.
• The installation of 19 new rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at McKinley Elementary School. The lowest of four bids submitted is from Satterlee Plumbing, Heating and Air for $218,850.
• The upgrade of locks in the older part of Kelsey Norman Elementary School. The lower of two bids submitted is from Smallwood Lock for $23,614.
• The enclosure of two rooms in the D and E wings of Joplin High School. The lower of two bids submitted is from Binswanger Glass for $18,110.
• The replacement of the east-facing cafeteria windows at Royal Heights Elementary School. The lower of two bids submitted is from Commercial Glass and Metal for $27,974.
• The renewal of a five-year scheduled service and maintenance agreement with Trane for the chillers at Joplin High School and East Middle School. Because Trane is the only source to provide this work, no bids were solicited. The cost for both schools over a five-year period would be $89,000.
Other items to come before the board on Tuesday include the sealing of asphalt at six schools, the purchase of six school buses, the adoption of an English language arts textbook for the high school and details about the summer school session.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. A closed session has been scheduled for 6 p.m. for legal actions involving the district and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
