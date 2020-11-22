A new audiovisual system is needed in parts of Joplin High School, according to administrators.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will review a $66,249 bid from Total Electronics Contracting in Joplin for a new audiovisual system for the high school's performing arts center, black box theater and three gymnasiums.
Administrators say in documentation provided to the board that the systems, which were put into use when the school opened in 2014, are in need of service. But no vendors in the area are able to repair them, leading to the request for their replacement, school officials say.
If the request is approved, the cost will be paid from the district's 2021-21 operations budget.
In other business Tuesday, the board will:
• Review a district policy to revise the start of its regular meetings to 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., generally on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
• Approve a resolution outlining the parameters of the April 6 election. Two seats currently filled by Lori Musser and Debbie Fort will be on the ballot for three-year terms. Filing for candidates will open Dec. 15 and close Jan. 19.
• Consider the $40,000 purchase of 400 Acellus licenses. In conjunction with a state law requiring public K-12 school districts to provide online classes to students, Joplin uses the Acellus program to offer a virtual academy for online learning options.
• Consider a $37,200 purchase to renew enrollment in a program that has the ability to remotely configure Apple laptops and iPads on a mass scale. This software suite eliminates the need to touch the district's hundreds of devices individually every time they need an update or need to be imaged, administrators said.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. The meeting will be livestreamed at youtube.com/jethd and facebook.com/jetHDjoplin. A closed session has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
