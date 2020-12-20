The budgets for two major construction projects voters approved with a $25 million bond issue in June will be on the table for discussion Monday at a special meeting of the Joplin Board of Education.
Kerry Sachetta, Joplin School District assistant superintendent for operations, said the board will be discussing the budget for the expansion at Kelsey Norman Elementary School and the anticipated costs for construction of the new school in Dover Hill Park. The meeting is set for 3 p.m. Monday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave.
Dover Hill school
The expected costs to build the new school on the site at Dover Hill Park, Sachetta said, have risen by about 10% since an estimate was prepared several weeks ago.
Sachetta said the original costs for the school were budgeted at $17,752,750, but the district and architect have made some changes to the project and found some unanticipated site work that so far have added $1,719,816 to the estimate.
“Part of that's due to a special education suite we added that will help some kids with some significant needs,” Sachetta said. “We also took the balconies off the original design because of safety. We added electrical capacity for potential future expansion so that wouldn’t be a cost incurred down the road, and we enhanced the kitchen space. When you do all that, we added about 3,000 square feet to the building.”
Sachetta said once the architect and engineers started looking closely at Dover Hill Park, they determined more work than expected would be needed to prepare the site for construction of the school.
“It’s a great site, a wonderful site," Sachetta said. "We’ve just got to get it ready for the building. You don’t know until you delve into these things when it comes to the site itself. But the site costs are more expensive than we anticipated because we have to take the hill down, we have to take a lot of rock out. We’ve got to do a lot of things for stormwater retention and drainage, and there are some other things on the site, plus the approach to the site.”
Sachetta said the district has built into its budget about $650,000 in rock removal costs and about $1.5 million in contingency costs, but it hopes it won’t have to spend all of that amount.
“We believe this is the worst-case scenario right now,” Sachetta said. “We can handle this extra overage, but we’re hoping and counting on not having to use our contingency.”
Sachetta said architects and engineers tend to be conservative when projecting costs, meaning they tend to estimate at the high end of a range while expecting construction bids will come in lower than that.
“Hopefully whenever they start bidding the project, we'll start seeing some cost-effective moves that will help us, and this whole number will come down,” Sachetta said.
He said the board at Monday’s meeting will decide whether to accept the new higher budget for the school.
“If they do, great. We’re going to do everything we can to keep that number lower,” Sachetta said. “If they don’t, then we’re going to have to sit down and rethink this one.”
Kelsey Norman
Sachetta said as of the board’s regular meeting last week, Crossland Construction was estimating that the 9,000-square-foot Kelsey Norman expansion project was coming in about $180,000 under its previous expected costs of $2,936,912.
Sachetta said bids on the project were opened Dec. 10.
Chad Greer, with CGA Architects, and Aaron Hight, with Crossland Construction, the primary contractor on the Kelsey Norman project, told the board last week that number may change a little bit, but they should be able to guarantee the maximum cost on that project at Monday’s special meeting.
“Those are the preliminary figures that they came up with based on their first blush through all of the documents of the bids that came in,” Sachetta said. “So it’s looking favorable, and we hope that number stays pretty static so that anything that’s under on this project can be devoted to the Dover Hill school because in reality it’s all one big project.”
Sachetta also reported to the board on Tuesday that he and other administrators were able to save about $7,000 on furnishings for the Kelsey Norman expansion by looking over the five bids the district received for furnishing the entire expansion and choosing items from different vendors.
Sachetta said the lowest bid from Wisconsin-based School Specialty to provide all furnishings was $88,360.37, but by looking at the bids and selecting some of the 19 items from other bidders, they were able to get that cost down to $81,086.12.
School name
The Joplin Board of Education has approved a committee to propose a name for the new school on Dover Hill Park land that was donated by the city of Joplin. Committee members proposed by administrators and accepted by the board are Brad Belk, Shally Lundien, Debi Oaks, Mark Bard, Stormy Miller, Sara Johnson, Bret Ingle, Josh DeTar, and students Wyatt Satterlee and Dilyn Hunt. Board members Lori Musser and Sharrock Dermott were added to the committee at the board meeting last week.
Satterlee and Hunt are current Joplin High School students. One went to West Central Elementary while the other was a student at Columbia Elementary, the schools being replaced by the school at Dover Hill.
The committee might be able to propose a name at the board's January meeting.
