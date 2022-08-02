The Joplin Board of Education will hold a special session at 6 p.m. today at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave.
Board members will revisit a proposal to replace the artificial turf at the Joplin High School softball field. The proposal did not pass during the board's regular meeting last week.
The board will follow with a closed session for legal actions; the lease, purchase or sale of real estate; and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
