After rejecting the school district’s participation in a new career-focused program last month, the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will again be asked to consider being part of MOSO CAPS.
A revised proposal for the board to review notes that the number of seats allotted to Joplin students has been lowered, and also that donors have pledged to cover the cost of any unfilled seats for the school district.
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a national model for collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry. It offers high school students, typically juniors and seniors, the opportunity to work toward a professional goal in local industry.
The Southwest Missouri CAPS program, to be hosted by Missouri Southern State University, will begin in August. Three fields of focus for courses have been identified as health sciences, human services and business/entrepreneurship. Participating students can receive up to three credit hours at MSSU per semester.
A majority of Joplin School Board members last month rejected the program, with several saying their primary concern was the cost. The district would have been allotted 59 seats for students; at a cost of $2,498 per student, that would cost the district $147,382 per year — a fee that would have to be paid regardless of whether all 59 seats are filled.
The district has since worked with Missouri Southern to lower its allotted number of seats for Joplin students to 36, bringing its potential total cost to $89,928, according to documentation provided to the board.
Under the revised proposal, the district would continue to pay the per-student cost of $2,498 for any Joplin student who participates in CAPS, up to 36 students. Any of the 36 seats that remain unfilled next year would be paid not by the school district, but by donors, said board member Michael Joseph, who has worked in collaboration with local individuals and businesses to raise the pledges.
“The donors are kind of an insurance policy, so to say,” Joseph said, “so the school has nothing to lose.”
Pledges to cover the cost of any unfilled seats have come from People’s Bank of Seneca, Dr. Lance and Sharon Beshore, Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph, Hershewe Law Firm, Pinnacle Bank, Corner Greer Architects, Crossland Construction, Edward Jones, Freeman Hospital and H.E. Williams Inc.
Anyone wanting to donate further may contact Joseph at mikejosephmd@sbcglobal.net.
Joseph said he was inspired to try to make CAPS work for the Joplin School District, despite last month’s vote. The boards of the Webb City and Carl Junction school districts have already voted to participate in the program.
“We’re here for the students, and we are here to create opportunities for the students,” Joseph said. “We don’t want to be left behind, and we don’t want to see somebody else offer something that we don’t have.”
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider:
• A $57,516.44 bid from Stuppy Inc. for maintenance and repairs to the greenhouse at Franklin Technology Center.
• A $40,255 bid from Total Electronics for the supply and installation of an access control system at Dover Hill Elementary School.
• A collection of professional development opportunities for district employees.
• Approval of a new freshman-level course, Graphic Design Fundamentals, for the journalism department at Joplin High School.
• The purchase of child- and adult-sized masks for $62,811.50, to be paid via supplemental funding awarded to the school district from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
• A $94,834.76 bid from Fabick Cat for four heavy equipment operator simulators for the construction technology classes at Franklin Tech.
